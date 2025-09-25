Colin Firth's ex-wife says she is returning her honorary MBE after Donald Trump was “appeased and honoured” during his state visit to the UK.

The environmental activist, 56, was among the recipients of honorary British awards to foreign nationals in 2019 for services to sustainable fashion.

Livia Giuggioli, who was married to the Oscar-winning actor from 1997 until 2019, tore up the certificate she received for the honour in an Instagram video on Wednesday, condemning what she called the UK's "frightening and cowardly display" for the US president last week.

"Last week’s display showed me nothing of those values I thought King Charles upheld – or its spirit," the Italian said.

"Rather, a frightening and cowardly display of appeasing someone who stands for the obliteration of the natural world and the most vulnerable people on earth.

"Because I can’t reconcile those two positions, I have shredded my honour and I am returning it to sender.

“I know so many honourable, decent British people who will be unable to reconcile their deeply held values of fairness and justice with the grotesque pantomime we witnessed.

"I think it’s only by taking a stand that we can make our feelings known."

Giuggioli and Firth have two sons, Luca and Matteo, who were both born in Rome, and lived between London and Italy during their marriage.

In 2017, the Love Actually star applied for dual UK-Italian citizenship, while Livia was applying for a British passport.