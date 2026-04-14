Officials are looking to control the population of the feral beasts after they displaced native species and threatened local villagers

The decision to cull the African mammals has upset animal welfare activists in Colombia. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Colombia is set to cull dozens of hippos descended from animals imported into the country by Pablo Escobar.

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Officials are looking to control the population of the feral beasts after they displaced native species and threatened local villagers. Environment Minister Irene Vélez said it had looked into others methods, such as neutering some of the animals or moving them to zoos, but these options had turned out to be expensive and unsuccessful. Read more: French coastguard rescues 72 people trying to cross Channel days after four died Read more: Masked migrants 'recruited by Greek police' to force other migrants back across border into Turkey

The hippos are a huge tourist attraction in Colombia . Picture: Getty

Up to 80 hippos will be affected by the cull, which is yet to be given a start date by Ms Velez. “If we don’t do this we will not be able to control the population,” Vélez said. “We have to take this action to preserve our ecosystems," the minister said. Colombia's wild hippo population descends entirely from four of the semi-aquatic mammals imported to Escobar's estate - Hacienda Nápoles. The drug lord intended to fill a private zoo he had built on his ranch in the Magdalena River valley. Colombia is the only country outside Africa with a wild hippo population, with about 170 hippos estimated to be roaming freely in the country as of 2022. Hippos have recently been spotted in areas that are more than 100km (60 miles) north of the ranch, where Escobar initially introduced the beasts. The large mammals have reportedly threatened villagers on farms and near rivers, while also competing for food and space with local species such as river manatees. Despite these issues, the hippos are a huge tourist attraction, with numerous hippo-spotting tours and hippo-themed souvenirs available in the surrounding villages.

Colombia's wild hippo population descends entirely from four semi-aquatic mammals imported to Escobar's estate. Picture: Getty