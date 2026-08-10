The 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck a western area of Colombia known for coffee growing, and was felt in neighbouring Ecuador and Panama.

The quake downed buildings and left people trapped in the rubble, authorities said. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake has rocked western Colombia with more than 100 feared dead.

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The epicentre - recorded at 82 kilometres deep - is reported to be in San José del Palmar, a community of about 4,800 in the Choco region, between the cities of Cali and Medellin. At least 20 buildings came down in the quake on Monday in Cali with people trapped inside, Mayor Alejandro Eder said. The tremor was also strongly felt in neighbouring countries such as Quito, the Ecuadorian capital, and Panama, according to the Colombian Geological Service. Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella said he is leading the emergency response and will travel to the quake zone immediately.

People evacuate after an earthquake in Cali, Colombia. Picture: Getty

A man carries his dog after an earthquake struck Cali. Picture: Alamy

A number of flights have also been suspended with Colombia's aviation authority reported damage at several regional airports, including those in Pereira, Manizales, Quibdó, Armenia, Cartago and Buenaventura. So far, there have been no reports of aftershocks and no tsunami warning.

The epicentre is in San José del Palmar, in the Choco region, between the cities of Cali and Medellin. Picture: USGS

Nubia Carolina Cordoba-Curi, the governor of Colombia's western Choco department, reports "injuries and serious damage to buildings" in Quibdo, the department capital. "We have just experienced a major earthquake in the department of Choco," she wrote on social media.

Residents and rescue workers search through the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake struck Cali, Colombia. Picture: Alamy

It comes less than two months after twin quakes devastated neighbouring Venezuela. Picture: Getty

"We are concerned about aftershocks. Although the epicentre was in San Jose del Palmar, in the capital there are injuries and severe damage to buildings. "We are already conducting the damage assessment to issue the first official report." Venezuela was hit by devastating twin earthquakes in June, which killed more than 6,000 people, mostly on the coast near the capital, Caracas.

Residents and rescue workers search through the rubble of a collapsed building in Cali. Picture: Alamy

Damage sustained by the Manizales Cathedral. Picture: Getty

In Manizales, east of the epicentre, images show the damage sustained by the cathedral. One of the towers of the famous neo-Gothic cathedral collapsed and fell on the nave. Mayor Jorge Eduardo Rojas said at least two people have been killed.