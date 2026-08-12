Hundreds of people are dead or missing after the strongest earthquake quake in a decade struck towns and cities in western Colombia on Monday.

Firefighters and rescue teams carry survivor Daniela Andrea Largo Sanchez out of the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Pereira, Colombia. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A woman who had been trapped for 36 hours under rubble caused by the earthquake in western Colombia has been miraculously pulled out alive.

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The 7.4-magnitude quake, the strongest to strike Colombia this century, tore through its coffee-growing heartland in the west on Monday, rocking apartment blocks, homes, schools and hospitals - leaving many flattened. So far, the South American country has reported at least 250 deaths, 2,595 injuries as well as hundreds still missing or made homeless. Since the tremor, rescue crews and soldiers have dug through mountains of rubble, shouting for quiet so they could listen for survivors still trapped under buildings. On Wednesday, Daniela Largo, a 32-year-old mother, was pulled from beneath a collapsed building in the city of Pereira after a rescue operation lasting ten hours. Firefighters managed to reach her via a tunnel they dug below four concrete slabs under which she'd been buried.

Hundreds of people are dead or missing after the quake struck towns and cities in the west of the country on Monday. Picture: Getty

Ms Largo's mother told the AFP news agency a local resident had heard her daughter cry out for help from beneath the rubble. Once emergency workers had arrived at the site, they were able to find her exact location with the help of a small camera. However, her rescue was complicated by the enormous slabs that were blocking the way. Local firefighters aided by colleagues deployed from the capital, Bogotá, and the disaster response team of the national police force had to dig two tunnels to reach her. Through one opening, dug from above, they were able to provide Ms Largo with oxygen however, it was only through a second tunnel, dug from below her, that she was able to be freed. Ms Largo's mother said that "at home, her 12-year-old son is waiting for her".

Rescue workers carry a survivor after pulling her from the rubble. Picture: Alamy

Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella celebrated the miraculous rescue on social media, describing it as "news which fills us with hope". "We trust in God and in the tireless work of our rescue teams so that more Colombians may be found alive and can return to the arms of their families. "¡Stand firm for the Homeland!"

¡Hay esperanza!



Confiamos en nuestros rescatistas y en los caninos que trabajan sin descanso, día y noche, para encontrar a nuestros hermanos desaparecidos.



Hace pocos minutos, en Pereira, Daniela Andrea Largo Sánchez, de 30 años, fue encontrada con vida después de siete horas… pic.twitter.com/xw1YCdUZIb — Abelardo De La Espriella (@ABDELAESPRIELLA) August 12, 2026

'Dreadfully saddened' The King has said he and the Queen were “dreadfully saddened” by the quake. In a message posted on social media, Charles said he and Camilla “greatly admire” the “resilience and strength” of the Colombian people. The King wrote: “To the people of Colombia, my wife and I were so dreadfully saddened to learn of the devastating earthquake that has struck your country, and the tragic loss of life and suffering it has caused.

Residents assess the aftermath as emergency crews continue responding to damage. Picture: Getty

A destroyed house in Roldanillo, Valle del Cauca, Colombia. Picture: Getty