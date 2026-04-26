At least 14 people have been killed after an explosion on a bus in Colombia.

Around 20 others were injured in what local officials have called a "terrorist act".

The attack - which blew apart the road - happened at El Tunel, on the Popayan-Cali road, in Cajibio, Cauca.

It has been linked to affiliates of a man known as 'Ivan Mordisco' - who is one of Colombia's most-wanted figures.

There has been an uptick in violence across the country's southwest in recent days ahead of the Presidential election.