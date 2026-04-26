Surge in violence ahead of Colombian election as bus explosion kills 14
At least 14 people have been killed after an explosion on a bus in Colombia.
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Around 20 others were injured in what local officials have called a "terrorist act".
The attack - which blew apart the road - happened at El Tunel, on the Popayan-Cali road, in Cajibio, Cauca.
It has been linked to affiliates of a man known as 'Ivan Mordisco' - who is one of Colombia's most-wanted figures.
There has been an uptick in violence across the country's southwest in recent days ahead of the Presidential election.
Fue activado un artefacto explosivo en la vía Panamericana, en el sector de El Túnel, Cajibío, en un ataque indiscriminado contra la población civil que, de manera preliminar, deja 7 civiles muertos y más de 20 heridos de gravedad. Es una tragedia que nos desgarra como… pic.twitter.com/4BQ0r6CnUc— OCTAVIO GUZMÁN (@OctavioGuzmanGu) April 25, 2026
“An explosive device was detonated on the Pan-American Highway, in the El Túnel sector of Cajibío, in an indiscriminate attack against the civilian population,” said Cauca Governor Octavio Guzmán in a social media post.