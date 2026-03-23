A military transport plane reportedly carrying 110 soldiers in Colombia has crashed during takeoff, the country's defence minister has confirmed.

The accident took place as the Lockheed Martin Hercules C-130 was taking off from Puerto Leguízamo in the southern Amazon region on the border with Peru, while it transported troops from the armed forces.

Colombia's defence minister Pedro Sánchez said rescue teams had been deployed to the crash site but the cause of the accident was unknown.

He said: "The exact number of victims and the causes of the crash have not yet been determined."

Read more: HMS Dragon to begin defence of Cyprus almost three weeks after setting sail following Iranian attacks on RAF base

Read more: Chilling moment air traffic controller shouts ‘stop, stop’ as plane crashes into firetruck on runway killing two