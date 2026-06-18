Colombia see off battling Uzbekistan to clinch opening World Cup victory
Earlier in the night, England got off to a storming start in the 2026 World Cup with a 4-2 victory over Croatia.
Second-half goals from Luis Diaz and Jaminton Campaz gave Colombia a 3-1 victory over debutants Uzbekistan as the last two teams began their World Cup campaign.
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Abbosbek Fayzullaev had equalised Daniel Munoz’s first-half opener in Mexico City, but Bayern Munich’s Diaz put them ahead before Campaz’s late header finally saw off a battling Uzbekistan.
A physical start to the match saw Colombia’s Johan Mojica booked after just seven minutes, the South Americans enjoying more of the possession with Jhon Arias firing the first real chance wide from outside the box.
Diaz struck the post as he fired across goal and moments later was bundled off the ball by Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov, who collected a cameraman and a yellow card.
Diaz picked himself off the ground and six minutes before half-time, his ball into the box was met by a well-timed run from Crystal Palace full-back Munoz to steer the ball past goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov.
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Uzbekistan showed more attacking intent after the break and found an equaliser with their first real opportunity on the hour mark, Camilo Vargas saving Eldor Shomurodov’s volley only for the ball to loop up and Abbosbek Fayzullaev headed it home from almost on the line.
The lead lasted just five minutes, Yusupov failing to keep out Diaz’s shot as Colombia broke in numbers after regaining possession in midfield.
Substitute Campaz finally ended any doubt as he headed in Cucho Hernandez’s cross nine minutes into stoppage time. However, teenager Bekhruz Karimov still had time to crash a shot against the crossbar.
Diaz said he was “living out my childhood dream” at the World Cup.
“What could be more beautiful than contributing with a goal and an assist?” he said. “We’re a very close-knit group, we’ll keep improving game by game, and I’m just very, very happy.”