Second-half goals from Luis Diaz and Jaminton Campaz gave Colombia a 3-1 victory over debutants Uzbekistan as the last two teams began their World Cup campaign.

Abbosbek Fayzullaev had equalised Daniel Munoz’s first-half opener in Mexico City, but Bayern Munich’s Diaz put them ahead before Campaz’s late header finally saw off a battling Uzbekistan.

A physical start to the match saw Colombia’s Johan Mojica booked after just seven minutes, the South Americans enjoying more of the possession with Jhon Arias firing the first real chance wide from outside the box.

Diaz struck the post as he fired across goal and moments later was bundled off the ball by Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov, who collected a cameraman and a yellow card.

Diaz picked himself off the ground and six minutes before half-time, his ball into the box was met by a well-timed run from Crystal Palace full-back Munoz to steer the ball past goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov.

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