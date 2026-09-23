Major League Soccer club Columbus Crew have sacked their reserve team coach after he allegedly grabbed a female referee’s hand and told her “don’t forget this is a man’s game”.

“After conversations this week and further assessing the past month, our club’s standards of what’s expected from a leader for one of our teams have not been met.”

Columbus general manager Issa Tall said in a statement: “We determined it’s in the best interest of our club, players and support staff to dismiss Federico Higuain from his responsibilities.

Federico Higuain was sent off for the incident, which occurred during a MLS Next Pro league match, and was later given a two-match ban.

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Higuain, brother of former Real Madrid and Chelsea striker Gonzalo Higuain, is alleged to have refused to let go as he squeezed the female official’s hand after being told to stop three times.

The Professional Soccer Referees Association (PSRA) said a “forceful grab” requires a three-game ban and criticised the MLS’s response for falling “drastically short”.

The PSRA added: “A male head coach committed two deliberate acts of physical abuse and sexism against a female official – squeezing her hand and refusing to let go after being told to stop three times.

“This physical intimidation was compounded by a demeaning, sexist remark to the official: ‘Don’t forget, this is a man’s game.’

“Women make every level of this game better. They should not have to endure intimidation or degrading comments to prove it.

“Our female officials have proven their excellence on the world stage. They deserve the same respect, dignity, and safe working environment as every other official.”