Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular review - impressive cricus with the songs you love
It's the musical we all love. Only ever performed on screen, but now the Greatest Showman is on stage in London.
Well, it's in a big top circus tent in Earl's Court. A lot of effort has been put into the venue, called the Empress Museum.
There's pictures to look at, circus paraphernalia in frames and plenty of places to eat and drink. It's much more than a theatre, that's for sure.
The circus skills in the show are sublime - acrobatics, tight-rope walking and performers flying around the venue attached only by their hair. There were a couple of moments that made me jump I was so impressed.
Strangely, it doesn't follow the plot of the Greatest Showman. Instead, it follows a couple - one of which is a circus performer. His girlfriend becomes interested in performing and becomes a bigger character as the show progresses.
The plot felt weak, and I don't really understand why it couldn't be more closely aligned to the popular film. If it ain't broke, why fix it?
It's all held together by a ringmaster, who plays the PT Barnum-style role. He's mostly entertaining and holds the show together, though his constant commentary grew a bit tiresome at times.
It's impossible to fault the songs - the Greatest Showman has one of the best soundtracks going - but the singing didn't always hit the right note.
The first half had the most amazing performances, but it skimped on circus in the second half, over-relying on its thin plot.
You won't be coming to rewatch your favourite moments from the film. Instead, it's a real-life circus, with the songs you know and love.
It's great fun, that's for sure - I'd recommend it to anyone who loves circus.
Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular is booking until September 2026.