Well, it's in a big top circus tent in Earl's Court. A lot of effort has been put into the venue, called the Empress Museum.

There's pictures to look at, circus paraphernalia in frames and plenty of places to eat and drink. It's much more than a theatre, that's for sure.

The circus skills in the show are sublime - acrobatics, tight-rope walking and performers flying around the venue attached only by their hair. There were a couple of moments that made me jump I was so impressed.

Strangely, it doesn't follow the plot of the Greatest Showman. Instead, it follows a couple - one of which is a circus performer. His girlfriend becomes interested in performing and becomes a bigger character as the show progresses.

The plot felt weak, and I don't really understand why it couldn't be more closely aligned to the popular film. If it ain't broke, why fix it?