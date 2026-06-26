The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant pleaded not guilty to the charges at the High Court in Glasgow

Hardeep Singh Kohli enters the Big Brother House. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli is to stand trial next year accused of rape and multiple counts of sexual assault.

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The 57-year-old, who has previously appeared on The One Show, Celebrity MasterChef and Newsnight Review, faces 20 charges involving five women between 2006 and 2022. The offences are said to have taken place at locations including the BBC Studios at Pacific Quay in Glasgow and the Radisson Hotel in the city. The comedian, who was a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother, pleaded not guilty to the allegations which include five charges of rape involving the same woman in 2020 and 2021, and several charges of sexual assault and indecent assault. Read more: Three-year-old girl found dead in Surrey home with man, 31, arrested on suspicion of murder Read more: Revealed: CEO, football club boss and paramedic among 13 men accused of 'drugging and raping' conspiracy

The comedian will stand trial next October. Picture: Getty

He also denied breach of the peace, indecent communication and assault. The High Court in Glasgow heard that special defences of consent have been lodged for some of the charges. Lord Rennucci set a trial date of October 1 next year during the hearing at the court on Friday. The charges include an allegation that Kohli indecently assaulted a woman at BBC Studios at Pacific Quay in Glasgow on an occasion between 2006 and 2008 when he allegedly seized and squeezed her buttock and placed his arms around her body. Another charge alleges that he sexually assaulted another woman at Yes Bar in Glasgow in December 2016.

The trial has been set for the High Court in Glasgow. Picture: Alamy