Comedian Jimmy Cricket dies aged 80
Tributes have been paid to the Northern Irish stand-up comedian.
Comedian Jimmy Cricket has died aged 80 following a short illness.
Listen to this article
The Northern Irish stand-up comedian died on Monday morning after spending the last few days “surrounded by his family, love, laughter and songs”, a statement from his family said.
Posting on his social media pages, the statement read: “Jimmy brought so much laughter and happiness to countless audiences in his career over the years.
“Whether on stage, screen or radio, or if you met him in person as well. But that was nothing to the happiness he gave to his family.“
A devoted husband to May for fifty two years. A wonderful dad to his four children and very silly grandad indeed to his four grandchildren.”
The statement praised Cricket for being the family’s “greatest champion” adding that he “loved us all loudly”.
Read more: Newspaper columnist Rod Liddle dies aged 66
Read more: Vincent Pastore, star of 'The Sopranos', dies aged 80
It continued: “He also just loved people and he absolutely loved being a stand-up comedian. What a life he lived.
“Forever our clown, he was cracking jokes to the wonderful NHS staff and to us all, right until the end. His courage, dignity and positivity through all he endured was inspirational. A force for joy, we are just all very sad that the world is a far less sillier place today.”
The Cookstown-born comic previously posted on his website that he was taking a “little sabbatical for health reasons” and had started treatment.
It added, however, that he would “catch up” with fans at string of shows in autumn 2026.
His son Frankie Mulgrew described his father as “like a light” and said he loved making people laugh.