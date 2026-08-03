The Northern Irish stand-up comedian died on Monday morning after spending the last few days “surrounded by his family, love, laughter and songs”, a statement from his family said.

Posting on his social media pages, the statement read: “Jimmy brought so much laughter and happiness to countless audiences in his career over the years.

“Whether on stage, screen or radio, or if you met him in person as well. But that was nothing to the happiness he gave to his family.“

A devoted husband to May for fifty two years. A wonderful dad to his four children and very silly grandad indeed to his four grandchildren.”

The statement praised Cricket for being the family’s “greatest champion” adding that he “loved us all loudly”.

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