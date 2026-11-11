Chat show host Ross also addressed a joke he made in 2004 in which the punchline suggested Walliams would be "going home" with a 15-year-old

Lucy Beaumont and Jonathan Ross have both commented on the David Walliams allegations. Picture: Shutterstock/Getty

By Alex Storey

Comedian Lucy Beaumont has admitted she was one of the whistleblowers who raised concerns about David Walliams after she was told he "hosted teenage girls" in his dressing room.

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David Walliams was unmasked as the celebrity accused of inappropriate behaviour against teenage girls. Picture: Dave Benett/Getty

Ross is one of the country's best-known TV presenters and has regularly hosted Walliams and Brand. He said was "horrified by the revelations about David Walliams and the crimes of Russell Brand as the rest of the nation". He added: "My thoughts are with the many, many women who have bravely come forward." In his statement, Ross also addressed a joke he made at a comedy awards show in 2004, in which he quipped that Walliams would be "going home" with a 15-year-old. He added: "This joke was submitted to me by the Comedy Awards script writing team and I believed that the punchline was a reference to the fact he had publicly dated younger women, exaggerated for comic effect.

"Had I had any reason to suspect that it might be referring to actual events, I would not only have refused to use it, but I would not have felt comfortable continuing a personal or professional relationship with him." Discussing her response to the allegations involving Walliams, Ms Beaumont said: "I don't know Walliams, I haven’t worked with him but, bizarrely, about three years ago, a young person, and it was their first job on TV, worked on a show he was on and the next show that they worked on was with me. "They took me aside and said, 'I need to tell somebody something,' and confided in me, some of his conduct that they were really worried about."

Ms Beaumont said the young person told her they had to "take young girls" who were "definitely" over 16 to Walliams’ dressing room, adding: "He felt they were vulnerable.". Picture: SHP/Alamy

Jonathan Ross broke his silence, saying he was "horrified" by the allegations. Picture: Imageplotter/Alamy

Ms Beaumont said the young person told her they had to "take young girls" who were "definitely" over 16 to Walliams’ dressing room, adding: "He felt they were vulnerable." "At the time, he didn’t think there was a process, a way to let people know within the TV company what was happening and how he felt and I was really worried. "I did as much as I could do privately." "Whenever I've heard a rumour about anyone, I’ve done everything I can. "There’s only so much you can do. I'm not the police. But I was really worried, and I was one of the whistleblowers." Speaking about the TV industry, she added: "There’s no proper duty of care. There’s no social services that you deal with and it’s partly because the industry is very well-managed."

Walliams was yesterday unmasked as the celebrity who tried to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct. Picture: Alamy