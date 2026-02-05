The comedy-based interventions offer an alternative to traditional treatments with the aim of helping people who are lonely, isolated and vulnerable

Comedy on prescription could lower costs and reduce NHS waiting lists, a doctor has said, after initial trials suggest participants experienced an increase in emotional wellbeing. Picture: Global

By Rebecca Henrys

Comedy on prescription could lower costs and reduce NHS waiting lists, a doctor has said, after initial trials suggest participants experienced an increase in emotional wellbeing.

Those who attended stand-up shows and workshops as part of the NHS-backed social prescribing scheme reported an average uplift in mood of 44 per cent, Craic Health said. The comedy-based interventions offer an alternative to traditional treatments with the aim of helping people who are lonely, isolated and vulnerable. Labour MP Dr Simon Opher, who helped pioneer social prescriptions in Gloucestershire, said: “Social prescribing is about meeting people where they are.” “Comedy engages groups who don’t always connect with traditional services, and the emerging data from these trials suggests genuine potential for this scheme to lower costs and reduce waiting list numbers if integrated within the NHS,” the MP for Stroud added. Read more: Health warning over Cape Verde travel after four Brits die after contracting stomach bugs there Read more: Early detection tests - including blood and saliva - that catch multiple cancers could be part of NHS screening

Dr Simon Opher MP MBE speaks onstage during the "Comedy-on-Prescription" panel discussion on day four of SXSW London 2025. Picture: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for SXSW London

Dr Opher, who chairs the Creative Health All-Party Parliamentary Group, has previously said he hopes comedy can become more “mainstream in terms of NHS treatment” as an alternative to antidepressants in cases of mild symptoms. Across the five pilot events, which took place in London in 2024 and 2025, more than 91 per cent said they were likely to attend future sessions. As a result, Craic Health are launching a further six-week workshop series called Stand Up and Shine this year, which will specifically target women. The sessions will be led by comedian Carly Smallman, who said they will be “about creating a safe, joyful space where women can reconnect with themselves and each other”. Craic Health founder Louisa Jackson said the NHS “can’t afford to ignore interventions that are low-cost, preventative, and people genuinely engage with”. She added: “It’s said laughter is the best medicine and integrating comedy into healthcare via NHS social prescribing is no joke. Mental ill health is the defining health challenge of our time. “Comedy on prescription is designed to intervene early, supporting mood, confidence and social connection before people reach crisis point.”

