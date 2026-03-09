Protests descend on King's Commonwealth Day service amid tensions over Andrew scandal
The King's annual Commonwealth Day service has been hit with anti-monarchy protests focusing on the scandal engulfing his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
The King and Queen were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Princess Anne, at Westminster Abbey.
The annual service focused on the role of the Commonwealth as a source of unity in a "fragmented world" - and was the largest gathering of senior royals since Andrew was arrested under suspicion of misconduct in a public office last month.
Anti-monarchy group, Republic, gathered near the Abbey with placards reading "What did you know?" in reference to Andrew's links to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew has previously denied any wrongdoing in relation to his relationship with Epstein, but has not responded to the specific allegations for which he is being investigated.
As the 1,800 guests arrived at the Abbey, the noisy demonstration could be heard, with the Epstein-related banners seen across the road.
British politicians, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, were in attendance at the service, as well as leaders and representatives from the Commonwealth nations.
Former Spice Girl, Geri Halliwell-Horner and Strictly Come Dancing's Oti Mabuse performed and gave readings at the service.
The King's message to the Commonwealth, printed for guests alongside the order of service, said the collection of nations can be a "force for good" against wars, international tension and a world in which "communities and nations face the increasing pressures of conflict, climate change and rapid transformation."