The King's annual Commonwealth Day service has been hit with anti-monarchy protests focusing on the scandal engulfing his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The King and Queen were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Princess Anne, at Westminster Abbey.

The annual service focused on the role of the Commonwealth as a source of unity in a "fragmented world" - and was the largest gathering of senior royals since Andrew was arrested under suspicion of misconduct in a public office last month.

Anti-monarchy group, Republic, gathered near the Abbey with placards reading "What did you know?" in reference to Andrew's links to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Read More: Which countries have called for Andrew to be removed from succession?

Read More: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘received massage’ from woman abused by Jeffrey Epstein