Athletes have arrived in Glasgow for the start of the Friendly Games which begin with an Opening Ceremony tonight

Emma-Sue Greentree of Australia sparring outside The OVO Hydro at the SEC Centre, Glasgow. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

The Commonwealth Games will begin on Thursday, with athletes having now arrived in Glasgow ahead of the Opening Ceremony at The Hydro centre.

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The 12,000-capacity venue, the largest at the stripped-down games, will host the parade with bowler Sian Honnor and swimmer Luke Greenbank chosen as England's flag bearers. Rosie Eccles, a boxer, and bowler Daniel Salmon have been given the honour for Wales, bowler Alex Marshall and judoka Sarah Adlington will carry it for Scotland, and Northern Ireland is yet to announce. Around 3,000 athletes will be in Scotland's largest city for the Commonwealth Games, which will be a smaller affair, owing to Victoria, Australia, pulling out in 2024 and leaving planners no time to build infrastructure. There will be 10 sports to see in Glasgow, down from 17 when the city last hosted in 2014, and the 11,000-capacity Scotstoun Stadium will be the smallest athletics stadium in recent games memory. But even so, the Scottish hosts will be welcoming to all and the games will provide a strong boost to the local economy. Here is what you need to know. Read also: 'Disgrace to football' Shocking moment bitter Argentina players turn their backs on Spain's World Cup trophy lift

Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow was only a training centre for the 2014 games. Picture: Alamy

Where is the Commonwealth Games 2026 being hosted? Amid some controversy, Glasgow stepped in to host the Commonwealth Games after Victoria state in Australia withdrew due to rising costs. As well as fewer sports (see below), Glasgow has not built any new accommodation for athletes, and all of the sports arenas being used were seen in the 2014 games. Ahmedabad in India will host the Commonwealth Games in 2030, with New Delhi having hosted it in 2010. The 2030 edition will be the centenary games, which were first held in 1930.

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah will be back. Picture: Alamy

Who are the star athletes competing in the Commonwealth Games? The number of athletes taking part will be far smaller than in previous years, with a massive reduction in the number of sports on offer. Swimmer Mollie O'Callaghan will compete after overcoming a spinal injury. The Australian, 22, is the world record holder for the 200m freestyle and Olympic Champion from Paris 2024. Adam Ramsay-Peaty and Tom Dean are other big-name swimmers set to compete, with the former taking his new married name for the first time. Jake Wightman, a former world 1,500m champion, will be among the star names in athletics, while Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah will be wanting to defend her sprint titles. In judo, Sarah Adlington is hoping to win her third +78 kg gold, aged 39, in what will be her final professional competition. Matty Richardson is hoping to win gold for England in the sprint events in the velodrome, having changed nationality - previously having won titles for Australia.

Mollie O'Callaghan is a star draw. Picture: Alamy

How to watch the Commonwealth Games: TV details For the first time, the games will be shown on TNT Sports and Channel 5, with the BBC having ended its 72-year run of broadcasting. TNT Sports outbid the BBC for rights to show live action, and the Beeb will not show any of the games at all, with 5 having secured rights to a daily highlights package. Tickets are still on sale, although prices range from £17 for some sessions of less popular sports to three figures for medal events for athletics and swimming. Click here to buy tickets for the event from the official site.

Full Commonwealth Games 2026 schedule 3x3 Basketball & 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball: July 24-29 July 24-28: Group stage matches, pool play, and semi-finals July 29: Men's and women's bronze and gold medal matches Artistic Gymnastics: July 24-28 July 24: Men's team final and individual qualifications July 25: Women's team final and individual qualifications July 26: Men's and women's individual all-around finals July 27-28: Men's and women's apparatus finals Athletics & Para Athletics: July 27 to August 1 July 27 Sprint / Track Heats: Men's & Women's 100m (Round 1), Men's 400m Hurdles (Round 1), Women's 800m (Round 1), Men's 110m Hurdles (Round 1), Men's & Women's T37/38 100m (Round 1)

Men's & Women's 100m (Round 1), Men's 400m Hurdles (Round 1), Women's 800m (Round 1), Men's 110m Hurdles (Round 1), Men's & Women's T37/38 100m (Round 1) Field Qualifiers: Women's High Jump, Men's Long Jump, Women's Hammer Throw

Women's High Jump, Men's Long Jump, Women's Hammer Throw Medal Finals: Women's Shot Put (F55-57), Men's High Jump, Women's T37/38 100m, Men's Hammer Throw, Women's 10,000m, Men's 3000m Steeplechase, Men's 1500m (T20), Men's T37/38 100m, Men's 110m Hurdles July 28 Combined Events: Women's Heptathlon (100m Hurdles, High Jump, Shot Put, 200m)

Women's Heptathlon (100m Hurdles, High Jump, Shot Put, 200m) Sprint / Track Heats: Women's 400m (Round 1), Men's 800m (Round 1), Men's 400m (Round 1), Men's & Women's 100m Semi-Finals

Women's 400m (Round 1), Men's 800m (Round 1), Men's 400m (Round 1), Men's & Women's 100m Semi-Finals Field Qualifiers: Women's Discus Throw, Women's Shot Put

Women's Discus Throw, Women's Shot Put Medal Finals: Women's High Jump, Men's Long Jump (T20), Women's Hammer Throw, Men's 10,000m, Men's 100m, Women's 100m July 29 Combined Events: Women's Heptathlon (Long Jump, Javelin Throw, 800m Final)

Women's Heptathlon (Long Jump, Javelin Throw, 800m Final) Sprint / Track Heats: Women's 200m (Round 1), Men's Commonwealth Mile (Round 1), Men's 200m (Round 1), Women's 400m Hurdles (Round 1), Men's 100m T11/12 (Round 1), Men's 100m T45-47 (Round 1), Men's 400m Hurdles Semi-Finals, Women's 800m Semi-Finals

Women's 200m (Round 1), Men's Commonwealth Mile (Round 1), Men's 200m (Round 1), Women's 400m Hurdles (Round 1), Men's 100m T11/12 (Round 1), Men's 100m T45-47 (Round 1), Men's 400m Hurdles Semi-Finals, Women's 800m Semi-Finals Field Qualifiers: Men's Shot Put, Women's Triple Jump

Men's Shot Put, Women's Triple Jump Medal Finals: Women's Discus Throw (F42-44/61-64), Men's Long Jump, Women's 1500m (T53/54), Women's Shot Put, Men's 100m (T45-47), Men's Discus Throw (F42-44/61-64), Women's 3000m Steeplechase July 30 Combined Events: Men's Decathlon (100m, Long Jump, Shot Put, High Jump, 400m)

Men's Decathlon (100m, Long Jump, Shot Put, High Jump, 400m) Sprint / Track Heats: Women's 100m Hurdles (Round 1), Women's Commonwealth Mile (Round 1), Women's 100m T45-47 (Round 1), Women's 400m Semi-Finals, Men's 400m Semi-Finals, Men's 200m Semi-Finals, Women's 200m Semi-Finals, Men's 800m Semi-Finals

Women's 100m Hurdles (Round 1), Women's Commonwealth Mile (Round 1), Women's 100m T45-47 (Round 1), Women's 400m Semi-Finals, Men's 400m Semi-Finals, Men's 200m Semi-Finals, Women's 200m Semi-Finals, Men's 800m Semi-Finals Field Qualifiers: Men's Pole Vault, Men's Javelin Throw, Men's Triple Jump

Men's Pole Vault, Men's Javelin Throw, Men's Triple Jump Medal Finals: Men's Shot Put, Women's Triple Jump, Women's 100m (T45-47), Women's 100m Hurdles, Women's Discus Throw, Women's 5000m, Men's 100m (T11/12) July 31 Combined Events: Men's Decathlon (110m Hurdles, Discus Throw, Pole Vault, Javelin Throw, 1500m Final)

Men's Decathlon (110m Hurdles, Discus Throw, Pole Vault, Javelin Throw, 1500m Final) Sprint / Track Heats: Mixed 4x400m Relay (Heats), Women's 200m T37/38 (Round 1), Women's 400m T53/54 (Round 1)

Mixed 4x400m Relay (Heats), Women's 200m T37/38 (Round 1), Women's 400m T53/54 (Round 1) Field Qualifiers: Women's Long Jump, Men's Discus Throw

Women's Long Jump, Men's Discus Throw Medal Finals: Men's 10,000m Race Walk, Women's Pole Vault, Women's Long Jump (T37/38), Men's Javelin Throw, Women's 800m, Women's 400m Hurdles, Men's 400m Hurdles, Men's 200m, Women's 200m August 1 Relay Heats: Women's 4x100m Relay (Round 1), Men's 4x100m Relay (Round 1)

Women's 4x100m Relay (Round 1), Men's 4x100m Relay (Round 1) Medal Finals: Men's Shot Put (F55-57), Men's Triple Jump, Men's 1500m (T53/54), Women's 10,000m Race Walk, Men's Discus Throw, Men's 400m, Women's 400m, Women's 200m (T37/38), Men's Pole Vault, Women's Long Jump, Women's Javelin Throw, Men's 800m, Men's 5000m, Women's 400m (T53/54), Men's 4x100m Relay, Women's 4x100m Relay, Mixed 4x400m Relay Final Bowls & Para Bowls: July 24 to August 2 July 24-31: Singles, pairs, and triples sectional play and preliminary matches August 1-2: Semi-finals, bronze medal matches, and gold medal matches Boxing: July 24 to August 1 July 24-30: Preliminary rounds, round of 32, round of 16, and quarter-finals July 31: Semi-final bouts across all weight classesAugust 1: Final medal bouts and victory ceremonies Judo: July 31 to August 2 July 31: Lightweight division preliminary rounds and medal contests August 1: Middleweight division preliminary rounds and medal contests August 2: Heavyweight division preliminary rounds and medal contests Netball: July 25 to August 2 July 25-29: Group stage pool matches July 30-31: Classification matches and play-offs August 1-2: Semi-finals, bronze medal match, and gold medal match Swimming & Para Swimming: July 24-29 July 24 Heats: Women's 400m Freestyle, Men's 100m Breaststroke, Women's 200m Backstroke, Men's 100m Butterfly, Women's S13 100m Freestyle, Men's S13 100m Freestyle, Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay, Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Women's 400m Freestyle, Men's 100m Breaststroke, Women's 200m Backstroke, Men's 100m Butterfly, Women's S13 100m Freestyle, Men's S13 100m Freestyle, Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay, Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Medal Finals: Women's 400m Freestyle, Men's 200m Individual Medley, Women's 200m Backstroke, Women's SM10 200m Individual Medley, Men's S10 100m Butterfly, Women's S13 100m Freestyle, Men's S13 100m Freestyle, Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay, Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay July 25 Heats: Men's 400m Freestyle, Women's 200m Freestyle, Men's 50m Backstroke, Women's 100m Backstroke, Women's 50m Butterfly, Women's S14 200m Freestyle, Men's S14 200m Freestyle, Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Men's 400m Freestyle, Women's 200m Freestyle, Men's 50m Backstroke, Women's 100m Backstroke, Women's 50m Butterfly, Women's S14 200m Freestyle, Men's S14 200m Freestyle, Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay Medal Finals & Semi-Finals: Men's 400m Freestyle Final, Women's 200m Freestyle Final, Men's 50m Backstroke Final, Women's 50m Butterfly Final, Women's S14 200m Freestyle Final, Men's S14 200m Freestyle Final, Men's 100m Breaststroke Final, Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final July 26 Heats: Men's 200m Backstroke, Women's 100m Butterfly, Women's 100m Breaststroke, Men's 100m Butterfly, Men's S9 100m Backstroke, Men's 800m Freestyle

Men's 200m Backstroke, Women's 100m Butterfly, Women's 100m Breaststroke, Men's 100m Butterfly, Men's S9 100m Backstroke, Men's 800m Freestyle Medal Finals: Men's 200m Backstroke, Women's 100m Breaststroke, Men's 100m Butterfly, Women's 100m Backstroke, Men's S9 100m Backstroke, Men's 800m Freestyle July 27 Heats: Women's 400m Individual Medley, Women's 50m Backstroke, Men's 100m Freestyle, Men's 50m Breaststroke, Women's SB8 100m Breaststroke

Women's 400m Individual Medley, Women's 50m Backstroke, Men's 100m Freestyle, Men's 50m Breaststroke, Women's SB8 100m Breaststroke Medal Finals: Women's 400m Individual Medley, Women's 100m Butterfly, Men's 50m Breaststroke, Women's SB8 100m Breaststroke, Women's 1500m Freestyle, Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay July 28 Heats: Men's 50m Freestyle, Women's 50m Breaststroke, Men's 200m Butterfly, Women's S13 50m Freestyle, Men's S13 50m Freestyle, Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay

Men's 50m Freestyle, Women's 50m Breaststroke, Men's 200m Butterfly, Women's S13 50m Freestyle, Men's S13 50m Freestyle, Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Medal Finals: Men's 100m Freestyle, Men's 50m Freestyle, Women's 50m Backstroke, Women's S13 50m Freestyle, Men's S13 50m Freestyle, Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay July 29 Heats: Men's 200m Freestyle, Women's 50m Freestyle, Men's 50m Butterfly, Women's 200m Butterfly, Women's 200m Breaststroke, Men's 1500m Freestyle, Men's S7 50m Freestyle, Women's S9 100m Freestyle

Men's 200m Freestyle, Women's 50m Freestyle, Men's 50m Butterfly, Women's 200m Butterfly, Women's 200m Breaststroke, Men's 1500m Freestyle, Men's S7 50m Freestyle, Women's S9 100m Freestyle Medal Finals: Men's 200m Freestyle, Women's 50m Freestyle, Men's 50m Butterfly, Women's 200m Butterfly, Women's 200m Breaststroke, Men's 1500m Freestyle, Men's S7 50m Freestyle, Women's S9 100m Freestyle, Women's 4x100m Medley Relay, Men's 4x100m Medley Relay Track Cycling & Para Track Cycling: July 30 to August 2 July 30 Qualifying / Early Rounds: Men's 4000m Team Pursuit Qualifying, Women's Team Sprint Qualifying, Men's Team Sprint Qualifying, Para Men's & Women's C1-5 Individual Pursuit Qualifying

Men's 4000m Team Pursuit Qualifying, Women's Team Sprint Qualifying, Men's Team Sprint Qualifying, Para Men's & Women's C1-5 Individual Pursuit Qualifying Medal Finals: Women's Team Sprint Final, Men's Team Sprint Final, Men's 4000m Team Pursuit Final, Para Men's & Women's C1-5 Individual Pursuit Finals, Para Tandem B Sprint Finals July 31 Qualifying / Early Rounds: Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualification, Women's Sprint Qualifying & 1/4 Finals, Women's 10km Scratch Race Qualification, Men's Keirin Round 1 & Repechages

Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualification, Women's Sprint Qualifying & 1/4 Finals, Women's 10km Scratch Race Qualification, Men's Keirin Round 1 & Repechages Medal Finals: Women's Sprint Final, Men's Keirin Final, Men's Elimination Race Final, Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Final August 1 Qualifying / Early Rounds: Men's Sprint Qualifying & 1/4 Finals, Men's Tandem B Sprint Semi-Finals

Men's Sprint Qualifying & 1/4 Finals, Men's Tandem B Sprint Semi-Finals Medal Finals: Women's 1000m Time Trial Final, Men's 10km Scratch Race Final, Women's 25km Points Race Final August 2 Qualifying / Early Rounds: Women's Keirin Round 1 & Repechages

Women's Keirin Round 1 & Repechages Medal Finals: Men's 1000m Time Trial Final, Men's Sprint Final, Women's Keirin Final, Women's Elimination Race Final, Men's 40km Points Race Final Weightlifting & Para Powerlifting: July 24 to July 30 July 24: Para Powerlifting lightweight and heavyweight medal sessions July 26-29: Men's and women's weight category preliminary and final lifts July 30: Super-heavyweight finals and remaining medal ceremonies

Australia is the most succesful nation in Commonwealth Games history. Picture: Alamy