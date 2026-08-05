The Scottish 50m breaststroke record holder, who recently competed at the Commonwealth Games, broke down on live television as he urged Andy Burnham to “give us a chance to fight for our lives”

Archie Goodburn of Great Britain reacts after competing in the Women's 100m Freestyle Heats on day two of the World Short Course Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos). Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

A Commonwealth Games swimmer has made an emotional plea to the Prime Minister, urging him to establish a dedicated national lead on brain cancer and increase funding.

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Archie Goodburn, 25, was diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer two years ago. The Scottish 50m breaststroke record holder, who recently competed at the Commonwealth Games, broke down on live television as he urged Andy Burnham to “give us a chance to fight for our lives”. He described the suffering faced by brain cancer patients and their families as “unbearable”, saying the disease is the leading cancer killer among under-40s. He said: “Andy Burnham, if you believe and want to make a change and a difference to the future of our country and our young population, please listen to us. "Please establish a national brain cancer lead and give us a chance to fight for our lives because the things that patients are going through out there are unbelievable and so unjust.” Read more: Three in four with eating disorders face 'barriers to treatment' - as doctors are urged to look beyond body weight Read more: Surgeon struck off after wrongly connecting patient’s organs in botched procedure so wrong it was 'not known to man'

In response to the swimmer’s plea, the Prime Minister invited Goodburn and his family to discuss the matter further. Picture: Alamy

Goodburn also contrasted support in the UK with that available in other developed countries. “There are clinical trials around the world, in the US, in Australia, in China, that could change lives. We are not seeing them in the UK," he told the BBC. “Please invest and make the difference. I’m on my knees begging for – not just my own life – but for those of my best friends and those that are affected and the families around the country. This has to change. It’s been going on for too long, and the suffering is unbearable.” Goodburn added that the Rare Cancers Bill, which was spearheaded by Scott Arthur MP and became law last year, does not go far enough. “The Rare Cancers Bill covers 14 different types of rare cancers. Brain cancer is one of these in terms of incidents of diagnosis, but it’s not the same in terms of the number of deaths it causes. Yes it’s rare, but it’s extremely deadly. This frustrates me immensely. “The Rare Cancers Bill establishes two new positions: a clinical lead and a research lead. These two roles are part-time across 14 different types of cancers and they accumulate to 36 days a year. There’s two roles to cover 14 different types of cancer and change the landscape of treatment.

Archie Goodburn, with rest of team Scotland, during the Men's 4x100m Medley Relay on day six of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. Picture: Getty