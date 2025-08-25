Nicole Bastien speaks to LBC. Picture: LBC

By Lillie Almond

Reporting on Notting Hill Carnival is a different type of meaningful for me, because it’s a meeting of two worlds which are close to my heart.

One is the world of powerful, authentic and vital storytelling. The other one is that of NHC itself: a space for the celebration of community, Caribbean cultures, love, resistance, and music. Summing this up powerfully, Nicole Bastien, who played with Paddington Arts Mas Band andwore a Miracle Precious costume, told me: “Carnival means who I am, it’s in my blood, it’s my grandma, it’s great grandma, it’s my great, great grandma, it’s my great grandad, paternal, maternal; it’s my children's future, it’s history, and it’s his story and it’s her story, and it’s my story. Read more: Revellers flock to Notting Hill Carnival for final day of partying

Influencer Tracey Lyons-White, who came over from the US to enjoy Notting Hill Carnival. Picture: LBC

“So, it means a lot and it’s a representation of who I am and where I’m from. “And we can’t forget it, we have to keep repeating it. We are the forefathers, we are the newancestors, so it means a lot to me.” Nicole’s closing sentence felt very moving. It made me think about how what we do now, is what future generations will look back on as history. And that is one of the reasons that this celebration of unity and diversity, of this scale, right here in my city, hits as significantly as it does. That very diversity was highlighted by carnival influencer Tracey Lyons-White, who came over from the US to enjoy Notting Hill Carnival: “One of the things that really encourages me to continue coming back is the diversity of the different cultures that come out and show support and love for the culture, the Caribbean culture. “For that, Notting Hill continues to be one of the top experiences on my list.”

