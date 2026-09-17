Suffolk Constabulary confirmed a body had been found during the search on Wednesday

A body was found in the search for missing child Noah Woods. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

By Alex Storey

Residents in the village where a body in the search for Noah Woods was found have rallied around the three-year-old's family after more than a thousand volunteers joined the search.

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Noah disappeared from a playground in the village of Brantham, Suffolk, shortly after 2:30pm on Tuesday, sparking a huge operation to find him. The tot, who is non-verbal and partially deaf, became separated from a relative, but police confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that a body had been found in nearby Decoy Pond. It is believed Noah had been with his grandfather when he ran down an alleyway towards a housing estate. Following the discovery, hundreds of residents have rallied around the family and Brantham Village Council announced its leisure centre would remain open for people to come together. Read more: 'Grief can colour memory': King hits back at Earl Spencer allegation that he said 'we'll forget' Diana after princess's death Read more: Three dead including two Brits after plane crashes in Swiss Alps

Flowers and Bluey toys left at the scene. Picture: LBC/Shivani Sharma

In a post on Facebook, the council wrote: "It is with the deepest regret that we share the news that Noah’s body has been recovered from Decoy Pond this afternoon. "Our thoughts are with Noah’s family, friends and everyone who knows and loves him at this incredibly difficult time. "We want to say a heartfelt thank you to Brantham residents and the wider community. The response over the past couple of days has been extraordinary. "So many people have given their time, searched, brought supplies, opened buildings, supported volunteers and stood together as a community. "Your kindness, care and willingness to help has been truly remarkable.

Superintendent Tom Pearse speaking to volunteers at Brantham Leisure Centre. Picture: Alamy

"At this time, we ask everyone to please respect the family’s privacy and give them the time and space they need. "The Neighbourhood Policing Team will be at the Brantham Village Hall tomorrow from 8am, which will remain the police hub. "The Brantham Leisure Centre will be open as a community hub from 9am, providing a place for members of the community to come together, support one another and, if they wish, pay their respects. "Please redirect all supply deliveries to Brantham Leisure Centre. We will continue to share appropriate updates through the Parish Council’s official channels. "Our thoughts are with Noah's family, friends and all those who love him."

Volunteers at Brantham Leisure Centre. Picture: Alamy

Superintendent Tom Pearse of Suffolk Constabulary said on Wednesday that the search included specialist officers and dog units, with support from various agencies, including helicopters from the National Police Air Service and the Coast Guard. He said: "Additional assistance on the ground has been provided. "More than 1,300 members of the public supported the search." He added: "As a parent myself, I completely understand why people would want to help and such a response is one that typifies the strong sense of community and the heartwarming nature of Suffolk people that make the county such a special place."

A general view of a playground in Merriam Close Brantham, near Manningtree, where Noah was last seen. Picture: Alamy

The council's Facebook post gained over 1,000 comments from villagers, including some who called for a fundraising page to be set up to support the family. One wrote: "As a parent who has also had to endure the unimaginable heartbreak of losing my 3-year-old son to drowning, I am so, so deeply sorry that you are having to face this devastating loss. "I had so hoped and prayed that the outcome would be a happier one for your family, and that you would get to hold Noah in your arms and give him the biggest cuddle once again. My heart is truly broken for you all.

Members of HM Coastguard Search and Rescue during the search. Picture: Alamy