Last week, the government announced it would water down business rate rises for pubs after pressure from landlords and industry groups.

More than 1,000 pubs banned Labour MPs from their premises in protest, and ministers listened.

But what about the thousands of independent shops, chemists and post offices facing exactly the same pressures? We've had no such invitation to the table, no promise of relief, and no acknowledgement that we're struggling just as much as pubs are.

Independent retailers are suffering from significant increases in rateable values, low sales due to poor consumer confidence, and rising labour costs. Our business model is under real stress. Unlike pubs, we also deal with significant levels of retail crime, we have to compete with online retail giants and low-value imports that escape duty entirely.

In the 2024 Budget, the Chancellor scaled back business rate discounts from 75% to 40%, and in 2025 she announced no discount at all from April. Combined with upward adjustments to rateable values, many independent retailers are facing bills that have doubled or even tripled overnight. For businesses already operating on razor-thin margins, this is simply unsustainable. Yes there is a new Support Small Business relief, but this is applicable to pubs as well.

What makes this particularly galling is that independent retailers have always been recognised alongside pubs in previous relief schemes. During the pandemic, the Retail Hospitality and Leisure relief treated us equally because the government understood we were all in the same boat. Now, it seems, some businesses matter more than others.

If there is a new deal for pubs, we want to see the same for independent retail. It would be an absolute scandal if community shops and hard-working shop owners are left to manage their own demise by this government while pubs get a helping hand.

These aren't just businesses we're talking about - they're vital community services. The local chemist who knows your prescription history. The post office that's a lifeline for elderly residents. The corner shop that stays open late when you need milk for your morning tea. When these businesses close, communities lose far more than a place to buy goods.

The government's selective approach sends a clear message that it does not care about independent retail or high streets. Perhaps independent retailers need to follow the pubs' example and start banning MPs from their premises too. Maybe that's what it takes to be heard.

We don't begrudge pubs getting support - they absolutely need it. But so do we. The government cannot cherry-pick which parts of the high street deserve to survive. Every community business facing this rates crisis deserves equal treatment.

We need action, not warm words. Complete reform of business rates and proper support for all high street businesses, not just the ones whose protests make the loudest noise.

Andrew Goodacre is CEO of the British Independent Retailers Association (Bira).

