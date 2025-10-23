Locals revealed the new bike storage facility at the London station had been moved upstairs to make room for other modes of transport

'Ridiculous!': Commuters blast new station cycle hub after its revealed bike storage is only accessible using a staircase. Picture: X / @RuthMayorcas / @OpenChiswickW4

By Danielle de Wolfe

A London train station is facing a commuter backlash after it was revealed that its newly unveiled cycle hub can only be accessed using a staircase.

Richmond Council unveiled the newly constructed 650 capacity bike storage facility, located at Richmond Station in South West London, earlier this month. However, the unveiling left many commuters asking the same question - namely, is there a lift? Located on the first floor of the facility, the storage unit is only accessible via a staircase, with a thin guide ramp for bike wheels running alongside. Photos of the cycle storage facility surfacing online were met with widespread mockery, as one Richmond cyclist remarked: "Are there no lifts?" The design has left many cyclists baffled - including presenter Jeremy Vine, who weighed in on the debate, adding: "I refuse to believe this".

This is the only entrance to the much vaunted new cycle hub for 650 bikes at Richmond station.



Only Alex Ehmann and Gareth Roberts could oversee the installation of inaccessible bike parking in the heart of their borough.



Well done lads (slow handclap) pic.twitter.com/heVvjmldok — OpenChiswick (@OpenChiswickW4) October 22, 2025

"That's an odd choice at best, not bringing an expert in this sort of thing would it be unreasonable to suggest there should be simple ramp access," one X user continued. Adding: "Even for people able to use stairs it's far from ideal. Hard to believe this isn't deliberate, but probably not." According to the council, the leafy transport hub situated close to the River Thames - a location popular among cyclists, is used daily by thousands of commuters. Designed to make it "easier for residents", the council says the travel hub aims to "support a cleaner, healthier and more vibrant town centre," where "people don’t need to rely on cars". Except, the ground floor of the building has been given over to vehicle parking, with bikes relegated to the floor above - a space only accessible using a staircase. Backed by a £664,000 investment from Richmond Council, the solar-clad building was delivered in partnership with South Western Railway.

I refuse to believe this https://t.co/fSRw1UyIa4 — Jeremy Vine | Here, on Tiktok, Insta & Facebook (@theJeremyVine) October 22, 2025

Producing around 24,500kWh of renewable energy each year, the council aimed to promote "greener travel and better infrastructure in the borough". "This is the only entrance to the much vaunted new cycle hub for 650 bikes at Richmond station," wrote one user on social media. "Only Alex Ehmann and Gareth Roberts could oversee the installation of inaccessible bike parking in the heart of their borough," X user @OpenChiswickW4 added. "Well done lads (slow handclap)". Following the official launch of the cycling hub, Councillor Gareth Roberts, Leader of Richmond Council, said: “This new cycle hub is an absolutely top-notch facility for Richmond and a fantastic example of partnership working that delivers for both residents and visitors alike. “I’m delighted the Council has played a key role in bringing it to life," he added. "It also reflects two of our key priorities – encouraging more active forms of travel by providing facilities so people don’t need to rely on cars, and continuing to invest in Richmond Town Centre.” However, the launch left many unimpressed. One user commented: "They are all standing proudly outside the new Richmond cycle hub."

🚲 The Richmond Cycle Hub is officially open! With space for over 650 bikes, solar panels, and water harvesting tech, it’s a big win for sustainable travel.



Find it at Richmond Station 🚆



Learn more ⬇️https://t.co/lOhHG4XhwG pic.twitter.com/NO3GhElsdN — Richmond Council (@LBRUT) October 10, 2025