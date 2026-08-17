Millions of people in the UK are subject to hosepipe restrictions due to the hot weather.

By Alex Storey

Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook has denied suggestions that water companies could be allowed to raise bills during periods of drought and said Andy Burnham has been angered by the reports.

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Matthew Pennycook said there are no plans for surge pricing on water bills. Picture: LBC

"He is angry, as I think I am, and many of your listeners will be. "We have seen bills go up and up and up at the same time when serious pollution incidents are at record levels, where there are leaks aplenty that water companies are struggling to deal with. "We have got to get a grip on the water industry. That's what we've already been doing over the past two years, toughening regulations, strengthening enforcement, increasing oversight." If approved by Ofwat, the proposals could come into force from April and would allow companies to adjust prices depending on the weather and the amount of water being used. The scheme would rely on households having smart meters, which would allow suppliers to monitor water consumption, the Telegraph originally reported.

A very parched front lawn at the Queen Elisabeth Centre in Westminster where a hosepipe ban is in place. Picture: Alamy

The regulator has already permitted water firms to increase bills by 36% between 2025 and 2030. Thames Water was among five water firms which have been given the green light to raise bills further. But Mr Pennycook added: "The Prime Minister has been very clear, we want to look at how the public can have greater control and how we can do more to ensure that bills are fair. "The average bill in the UK, I think, is at just over £600. For those of us who've got Thames Water in south-east London, it's closer to £1,000, and people aren't seeing the fairness in their charging that we need to have." A hosepipe ban was announced by the company, which covers London and wider parts of the South East and South West last month.

Thames Water was reported to be among 13 suppliers provisionally given the go-ahead to hike bills to cover spending boost. Picture: Alamy

The UK has seen five heatwaves over the course of one of the driest summers on record, in which temperatures surged to highs of 37C in some parts of southern England on Thursday. It was the first August day to see this threshold crossed since 2020, when 36.4C was recorded at Heathrow and Kew Gardens. In a brief respite for Brits, forecasters are expecting a spell of rain and cooler weather this week, but another heatwave could arrive as soon as September. Forecasters say low pressure moving in from the Atlantic will bring wind, showers and longer spells of rain to many parts of the UK in the coming days.

Vvolunteers from the Friends of Clapham Common use barrels of water to try to save new saplings that are suffering from heat stress. Picture: Alamy