The girl was hit by one of six bullets fired by a man riding a stolen Ducati Monster motorbike and left with permanent injuries including a titanium plate in her skull.

A nine-year-old girl was injured in a shooting outside Evin restaurant in Dalston, east London. Picture: Met Police

By Jacob Paul

A hired spotter and getaway driver has paid more than £9,000 in compensation to a nine-year-old girl who was left with life-changing injuries when she was caught in gangland crossfire.

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Javon Riley, 33, from Tottenham, north London, was ordered to pay the money after the little girl was shot in the head while eating ice cream with her family in the Evin Restaurant in Kingsland High Street, Hackney, north London, in May 2024. The girl, who cannot be identified, was hit by one of six bullets fired by a man riding a stolen Ducati Monster motorbike, and left with permanent injuries including a titanium plate in her skull. Three other men at a nearby table were also hurt.Riley was ordered to pay her £9,115 at a confiscation hearing at the Old Bailey on October 12. Detective Inspector Ben Dalloway said: “The process we used to obtain this confiscation was the first of its kind for the Met Police and demonstrates our continued efforts to hold criminals to account and ensure no-one profits from organised crime. “Alongside our investigation into the shooting, our officers also examined Riley’s finances. Read more: Hackney Turks gang leader jailed for life for plotting deadly hit over £100k extortion racket Read more: Man guilty of attempted murder after east London gangland shooting left girl, 9, fighting for life

The girl was eating ice cream at the restaurant when she was caught in the crossfire. Picture: Alamy

“During a search of his address, they recovered thousands of pounds in cash. “It became the team’s mission to take the money out of Riley’s hands and ensure he could not continue to profit from criminality. “We recognise that no amount of money can undo the devastating impact this shooting has had on this young girl and her family. “However, we hope this outcome demonstrates our commitment to pursuing every available avenue to seek justice for victims of crime.” Riley was jailed for life with a minimum term of 34 years in September 2025 for causing grievous harm with intent to the girl and attempting to murder Mustafa Kiziltan, 35, Kenan Aydogdu, 45, and Nasser Ali, 44. Passing sentence, Judge Mark Lucraft KC said the gang rivalry between the Tottenham Turks and the Hackney Turks had seen a number of “tit for tat” murders and attempted murders in London and overseas over the past 10 years. He said: “You had a leading role as a planner and a spotter and this was an act in revenge for previous incidents.”

Javon Riley was jailed for a minimum of 34 years over the shooting. Picture: Met Police