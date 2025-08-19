Ofcom has opted not to investigate the latest series of Love Island, despite receiving more than 14,000 complaints from viewers raising concerns about alleged bullying and contestants’ mental health.

A spokesperson told the BBC: "We carefully assessed the complaints we received about this series of Love Island.

Deciding against launching a formal probe, Ofcom said the confrontations were 'not shown in a positive light' and were consistent with what viewers expect from the show.

The episode on July 24 alone drew 3,547 complaints over bullying claims against Shakira Khan.

The complaints are the highest for a summer series in four years with tensions between some of the female contestants, and incidents of alleged abusive behaviour, fuelling much of the backlash.

"We recognise that emotionally charged or confrontational scenes can upset some viewers.

"But, in our view, negative behaviour in the villa was not shown in a positive light, and contestants were seen supporting or apologising to each other.

"We also took into account that the format of this reality show is well-established, and viewers would expect to see highs and lows as relationships and friendships are tested."

ITV said that all participants undergo training on respectful conduct and identifying controlling or coercive behaviour.

In addition, contestants receive ongoing psychological support during filming and an aftercare program once the show concludes.

This year, one Love Island contestant was axed from the reality TV show before it began as it emerged he was previously arrested over an alleged 'machete attack' on a dad.

In a statement, TV bosses said: "For personal reasons, Kyle [Ashman] will not be entering the Love Island Villa as planned."Bosses did not confirm the exact reason why Mr Ashman would not be appearing on the hit show.

The Love Island hopeful was reportedly arrested on suspicion of a machete attack, The Sun reporter.

He was one of two questioned but was released without further action.

Mr Ashman said: "I fully cooperated with this police investigation and made it very clear that I had no involvement in this incident. I am not a violent person and any suggestion otherwise is a mischaracterisation."

The channel was reportedly unaware of the incident, according to sources.

The victim came close to losing his arm and required urgent medical care, spending around two weeks in the hospital.

There is no indication that Mr Ashman played any role in the assault.

Toni Laites and Cach Mercer was announced as the winners of this year's Love Island earlier this month.

LBC has contacted Ofcom for comment.