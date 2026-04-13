All of the winners at the Olivier Awards 2026
Rachel Zegler was in London to pick up the award for best actress in a musical for her West End debut in the revival of Evita
Rachel Zegler picked up the award for best actress in a musical in London's Olivier Awards 2026, which honoured the best in West End Theatre.
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Paddington The Musical won the most gongs on Sunday night, winning in seven categories from 11 nominations, including best new musical, best actor in a musical, and best actor and actress in a supporting role.
Ted Lasso actor Nick Mohammed hosted the Oliviers at the Royal Albert Hall, for what was the 50th edition of the event organised by the Society of London Theatre.
Entertainment was provided by Zegler, who belted out Don’t Cry For Me Argentina from Evita, and there were performances from Into the Woods and Phantom Of The Opera.
Into the Woods, which was tied with Paddington on 11 nominations, also picked up two Oliviers for best musical revival and best lighting.
Rosamund Pike, known for cinema roles including Gone Girl, was named best actress for her return to the stage after almost 14 years in Inter Alia.
Jack Holden won the award for best actor for Kenrex at The Other Palace, and the play also picked up the prize for best sound design.
Elsewhere, Paapa Essiedu took home the gong for best actor in a supporting role for All My Sons at Wyndham’s Theatre, and the play was also crowned best revival.
Punch, based on the true story of a teenager who killed a man with a single punch, also won two awards and took home the prizes for best actress in a supporting role and best new play.
Here are the full list of winners.
All the winners from the 2026 Laurence Olivier Awards
Best New Play
- Punch
Best New Musical
- Paddington The Musical
Best Revival
- All My Sons
Best Musical Revival
- Into The Woods
Best Entertainment or Comedy Play
- Oh, Mary!
Best Family Show
- The Boy at the Back of the Class
Best Actor
- Jack Holden
Best Actress
- Rosamund Pike
Best Actor in a Musical
- James Hameed and Arti Shah
Best Actress in a Musical
- Rachel Zegler
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Paapa Essiedu
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Julie Hesmondhalgh
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical
- Tom Edden
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical
- Victoria Hamilton-Barritt
Best Director
- Luke Sheppard
Best Theatre Choreographer
- Fabian Aloise
Best Set Design
- Tom Pye and Ash J Woodward
Best Costume Design
- Gabriella Slade and Tahra Zafar
Best Lighting Design
- Aideen Malone and Roland Horvath
Best Sound Design
- Giles Thomas
Outstanding Musical Contribution
- Chris Fenwick and Sean Hayes
Best New Dance Production
- Into the Hairy
Best New Opera Production
- Dead Man Walking
Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre
- The Glass Menagerie (at The Yard Theatre)
Special Award
- Dame Elaine Paige