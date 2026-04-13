Rachel Zegler picked up the award for best actress in a musical in London's Olivier Awards 2026, which honoured the best in West End Theatre.

Paddington The Musical won the most gongs on Sunday night, winning in seven categories from 11 nominations, including best new musical, best actor in a musical, and best actor and actress in a supporting role.

Ted Lasso actor Nick Mohammed hosted the Oliviers at the Royal Albert Hall, for what was the 50th edition of the event organised by the Society of London Theatre.

Entertainment was provided by Zegler, who belted out Don’t Cry For Me Argentina from Evita, and there were performances from Into the Woods and Phantom Of The Opera.

Into the Woods, which was tied with Paddington on 11 nominations, also picked up two Oliviers for best musical revival and best lighting.

Rosamund Pike, known for cinema roles including Gone Girl, was named best actress for her return to the stage after almost 14 years in Inter Alia.

Jack Holden won the award for best actor for Kenrex at The Other Palace, and the play also picked up the prize for best sound design.

Elsewhere, Paapa Essiedu took home the gong for best actor in a supporting role for All My Sons at Wyndham’s Theatre, and the play was also crowned best revival.

Punch, based on the true story of a teenager who killed a man with a single punch, also won two awards and took home the prizes for best actress in a supporting role and best new play.

Here are the full list of winners.