Under proposals agreed between the US and Israel, a so-called “Board of Peace” overseen by figures including Sir Tony Blair would run the strip.

Trump warned Hamas faces 'complete obliteration' if it refuses to give up control of Gaza. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Hamas faces "complete obliteration" if it refuses to give up control of Gaza, Donald Trump has warned.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US President was asked what would happen if the terror group attempts to cling to power in the territory in a refusal of his 20-point peace plan. Under proposals agreed between the US and Israel, a so-called “Board of Peace” overseen by figures including Sir Tony Blair would run the strip. Hamas has agreed to parts of the deal but there are concerns it will reject other conditions, including disarmament and setting conditions for a hostage release. The US leader said “only time will tell” whether Hamas accepts the terms, CNN reports. He added that Benjamin Netanyahu is onboard with ending the offensive in Gaza if Hamas accepts the deal. Read more: Donald Trump reveals details of personal phone call that led Netanyahu to accept ceasefire plan Read more: Hostages will return to Israel 'in days', Netanyahu vows as Trump reveals 'withdrawal line'

Netanyahu said he will stop bombing Gaza if Hamas agrees to Mr Trump's peace plan. Picture: Getty

So far, Hamas has agreed to the “exchange formula” laid out in the plan. This would see all 48 remaining hostages swapped for 250 Palestinian prisoners and 1,700 Palestinians from Gaza detained after the October 7 terror attack.. Speaking in an address to the nation on Saturday night, the Israeli Prime Minister vowed to bring “all the hostages home” in a matter of days. Those who are alive and those who have passed away and the IDF will remain in the depths of the Gaza Strip,” he said. He said negotiators are working to “finalise the technical deals,” adding that “Hamas and the Gaza strip will be disarmed completely”. But Mr Netanyahu warned: “This will either be achieved through Trump’s plan, which means a peaceful plan, or through the [Israeli] army, which means the easy way or the hard way. But in all cases it will be achieved.” Meanwhile, Mr Trump claimed Israel agreed to an “initial withdrawal line” which has been shown and shared with Hamas. He added in a Truth Social post: “When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000 YEAR CATASTROPHE. Thank you for your attention to this matter and, STAY TUNED!”

After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to, and shared with, Hamas. When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next… pic.twitter.com/0VfaMSOqQ1 — Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) October 4, 2025