"Do you think they're all getting Playstations?"

Rylan Clark has told critics you can be "pro immigration and against illegal routes" following a ferocious social media backlash to his views on UK immigration on This Morning.

The TV personality told viewers on the ITV show that it was "absolutely insane" that asylum seekers are risking their lives to come to the UK.

During his now-infamous rant on Wednesday, Clark said there was “something wrong” with the way refugees are welcomed.

His words sparked a huge online debate - and it's time for LBC callers to have their say...

0:00 - Thomas isn't happy that asylum seekers are being 'given Playstations'.

02:47 - Jackie says 'we've lost our humanity'.

05:39 - Jack worries that 'serious action' will be taken by those who aren't happy with immigration levels.

06:43 - Jim challenges Rylan to see for himself what it's like to cross the channel.

09:11 - Harry says there's an 'echo chamber' on both sides of the debate.

11:45 - Wayne says Rylan is '100% right'.

13:59 - Eric accuses Rylan of spreading 'false information'.