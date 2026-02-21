Conan O’Brien breaks silence on death of Rob Reiner just hours after attending Christmas party
Rob and Michele Reiner's son has been charged with murder after they were found with their throats slit
Conan O'Brien has spoken out on the death of friend Rob Reiner and his wife Michele just hours after attending the tv host's Christmas party on December 24, last year.
The couple were found with their throats slit while they were in bed hours after the party. Their son Nick Reiner has been charged with murder.
In his first comments since the incident, O'Brien said that he saw the couple often, and it was still "hard for [him] to comprehend" the news of their deaths.
“My wife and I were seeing them a lot, and they were so — they were just such lovely people.
“And to have that experience of saying goodnight to somebody and having them leave and then find out the next day that they’re gone. … I think I was in shock for quite a while afterward.
"I mean, there’s no other word for it. It’s just very — it’s so awful. It’s just so awful.”
It is understood that the couple arrived at the party with their son - who has since been charged with their murder - over concerns about leaving him alone.
According to reports, an argument ensued, and Nick Reiner’s behaviour alarmed guests.
Reiner, 32, had been living in the guesthouse of his parents’ $13.5 million Brentwood estate.
He had struggled with drug addiction since his teens, undergone at least 18 stints in rehab and experienced periods of homelessness.
Reiner faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole if he’s convicted. The death penalty has not been ruled out.