North America's football confederation Concacaf has rejected plans from Fifa to sell off the World Cup, but stopped short of threatening a boycott of the sport's greatest competition.

The confederation followed Uefa, its European counterpart, in slamming proposals to spin off the World Cup and sell stakes in the tournament to private investors.

Uefa has been clear that should the plans succeed, it would pull its members out of all Fifa-organised tournaments.

In a statement released on Thursday night, Concacaf said its members had expressed "deep concerns about the lack of due process surrounding the proposal, the artificially short deadline imposed, and the absence of any review or approval by the relevant Fifa governance bodies".

The statement continued: "In addition, the need for private equity investment to fund new and existing Fifa Forward programs following the most profitable Fifa World Cup in history was questioned," during a meeting today.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.