Concern for accuracy as AI found to be 'used for 5% of Parliament speeches’
More than 200 political proposals submitted to Westminster were found to have AI content
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British MPs are increasingly using AI to help write their Commons proposals and speeches, according to analysis of the language used.
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Researchers at Edinburgh Napier University and Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden discovered the trend after they analysed thousands of speeches made in the UK and Swedish Parliaments.
They found that 243 out of 4,200 Westminster speeches analysed (around 5%) contained AI-assisted content, with the number gradually increasing over time.
Dr Peter Barclay, from Edinburgh Napier University’s Computer Science group, said: “Research shows that the use of AI may change the intended ‘tone’ of a document, or even potentially introduce outright errors.”
He added that AI is routinely used by British politicians, despite only 4% of the population saying they would trust it to carry out decision-making in government.
Only Labour’s Steve Yemm has gone on record to admit he has used AI to write his addresses, telling the Economist “my office uses general-purpose AI productivity tools within parliamentary guidelines”.
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The Napier / Chalmers research ran checks on speeches for turns of phrase favoured by LLMs (large language models) and word combinations typical of AI and not human writing.
While the study did not name any MPs who have used the software, extended analysis by the Economist found that Tory MP Neil Shastri-Hurst and independent Alex Easton had been the biggest proponents, although neither man has admitted to it.
The Napier / Chalmers study found no significant differences between different political parties, nor between the UK and Swedish parliaments.
In addition, there was nothing attributed to AI by party leaders and cabinet secretaries Kemi Badenoch, Andy Burnham, Sir Ed Davey, Nigel Farage, John Healey or Ed Miliband.
The Napier / Chalmers research additionally found that nearly 10% of motions in the Swedish parliament had been produced with the aid of AI in the 2025-2026 session.
Are politicians allowed to use AI?
It is not illegal for MPs to use AI to write speeches in the UK, and Parliamentary rules do not ban its use.
However, Andrea McGlinchey, associate researcher at Edinburgh Napier University, called on the government to be open with the public about where and how algorithms and AI systems are being used in official duties.
She said: “While our research does not address regulatory frameworks and focuses only on evidence of undisclosed AI usage in the language patterns of parliamentary texts, our results suggest that greater transparency is required.”
LBC has contacted the government and several MPs, including Mr Yemm and Mr Shastri-Hurst, for a response.