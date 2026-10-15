More than 200 political proposals submitted to Westminster were found to have AI content

Parliament is hearing more AI generated speeches. Picture: Alpineguide/Alamy

By William Mata

British MPs are increasingly using AI to help write their Commons proposals and speeches, according to analysis of the language used.

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Researchers at Edinburgh Napier University and Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden discovered the trend after they analysed thousands of speeches made in the UK and Swedish Parliaments. They found that 243 out of 4,200 Westminster speeches analysed (around 5%) contained AI-assisted content, with the number gradually increasing over time. Dr Peter Barclay, from Edinburgh Napier University’s Computer Science group, said: “Research shows that the use of AI may change the intended ‘tone’ of a document, or even potentially introduce outright errors.” He added that AI is routinely used by British politicians, despite only 4% of the population saying they would trust it to carry out decision-making in government. Only Labour’s Steve Yemm has gone on record to admit he has used AI to write his addresses, telling the Economist “my office uses general-purpose AI productivity tools within parliamentary guidelines”. Read also: When is the Autumn Budget? August growth reported ahead of John Healey's first speech as Chancellor

It was not reported if Chat GPT or another AI model was the programme of choic. Picture: Rokas Tenys/Alamy