Parliament's spending watchdog has raised concerns over the value for money of Prince Andrew's living arrangements at Royal Lodge.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has written to the Treasury and the Crown Estate asking them to explain the rationale behind the lease arrangements on the 30-room mansion.

Andrew is said to be in talks with The King's representatives about leaving the Windsor property voluntarily following renewed controversy over his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, and amid the furore over his “peppercorn” rent.

In a letter published on Wednesday, PAC chairman and Tory MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said: "There is considerable and understandable public interest in the spending of public money in relation to Prince Andrew, which in part stems from the fact that he is no longer a working Royal and from serious and disturbing allegations made against him."

He asked a series of questions including whether the cost of any work on the property had been funded by the taxpayer, and whether an unredacted copy of the lease could be provided.

He asked "that you write to us providing an update on the status of, and rationale for, the lease."

