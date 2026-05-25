BuzzBallz have become increasingly popular with Gen Z in recent years. Picture: Alamy

By Cristina Diciu

The company behind BuzzBallz has faced criticism after launching a 99p alcoholic shot whose design may worry parents.

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BuzzBallz, ready-to-drink cocktails sold in a colourful, spherical container, have become popular with Gen Z in recent years, particularly on TikTok, where tasting videos and cocktail hacks have gone viral. The company who created the popular drinks, Sazerac, has now pitched a new product as nostalgia buy, rolling out an ice-cream van called the 99 Liquor Whip. The travelling ice-cream van served complimentary soft serves infused with shots at university campuses this month. However, Jem Roberts, head of external affairs at the Institute of Alcohol Studies, said the launch “looks like a product entirely designed to appeal to children while hiding behind a thin ‘nostalgia’ label”. He told the Guardian: "Sweet flavours, TikTok-style branding, and even an ice-cream van, it’s hardly subtle. “We know two of the biggest drivers of alcohol harm are cheap prices and heavy marketing. A 99p shot promoted as fun and shareable combines both. And while youth drinking has declined, the UK still has some of the highest levels of heavy episodic drinking among young people in Europe, so this is not a problem we’ve solved.”

Bottles of BuzzBallz pre-mixed cocktails are seen in a store cooler in New York. Picture: Alamy

The shot brand launched in the UK with 20 flavours and is available at various off-licenses and online. Roberts has called for better regulation, noting that while alcohol industry says products should not be designed to particularly appeal to children, “examples like this keep appearing”. Meanwhile, Joe Marley, executive director at Alcohol Change UK, told the outlet: “Alcohol companies constantly find new and innovative ways to make alcohol seem essential to having a good time and encourage us to drink and drink more alcohol. In this case, the group behind BuzzBallz and Fireball Whisky’s blatant tactics to promote its new range will first reach students on campus. "This group has a track record of going further than others when creating and marketing strong alcohol that tastes like sweets for pocket money prices, using playful approaches, bright colours and cultural trends to embed alcohol in young people’s lives. “Evidence is clear that price, particularly during a cost-of-living crisis, paired with clever and unapologetic marketing has a big effect on drinking habits while shaping attitudes toward and normalising alcohol. As a society, we need to create an environment that protects all of us, especially children and young people, from constant efforts to encourage drinking, with proper controls and sensible limits on how alcohol can be marketed.”

BuzzBallz sales increased by 65.6 percent to more than $569 million in the last year. . Picture: Alamy