I worked as cabin crew on Concorde for the last five years it operated.

I was so proud of that job. At social events, if conversation ever dried up, all I had to do was mention her name. That usually did the trick.

Some flights were chaotic, some glamorous, and some unforgettable. I had Keith Richards on board, being his usual swearing, noisy self. I went up with a tray of champagne and cocktails and spilt them all over him. I was so nervous to meet one of my heroes! He swore, I apologised, and he said with a wink, “Don’t worry, I’m reading a book about the sea.”

On one flight, the plane suffered a “surge” - too much air went into an engine and it had to slow from supersonic to subsonic. The plane dropped 20,000 feet. I was holding on to a trolley, thinking we might really not make it. In the cabin, complete silence. One woman asked whether we were still going to sell duty free. Another shouted, “What do you want duty free for? We’re all going to die!”

Gordon Brown and Ed Balls were on that flight too. I’ll never forget it. Papers flew everywhere as the plane dropped, but Gordon remained calm, completely composed, while the rest of us clung to trolleys. Later, Ed wrote that Gordon looked at him and said, “Shall we give it a rest? It’s been really nice knowing you.”

The glamour was just as extraordinary. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, newly dating, begged us not to tell a soul. Paul McCartney flew so often I had to remind myself I wasn’t actually his friend, even though he remembered our names. Michael Jackson travelled with his children. We also carried royalty, Kofi Annan, and Middle Eastern princes.

Ordinary passengers could be just as magical. A milkman won a prize to fly to New York. He’d never been on a plane before. He brought his wife and two little boys. All the way across he kept saying, “You don’t understand, I’ve never even been on a plane.” Their excitement was infectious.

Little moments of chaos made it unforgettable. Boarding had to be careful because the aircraft could tip onto its tail. We crammed hand luggage and furs into tiny wardrobes. Meals were tricky on such a short flight. Once I forgot to turn on the ovens, and everyone ended up with lukewarm food. Nobody complained because we served it with big smiles. Every passenger got a gift: cufflinks, Smythson notebooks, small keepsakes. The champagne was exceptional. The cheese board was out of this world.

Concorde was fast. Mach 2, 1,350 miles per hour. High enough to see the curvature of the Earth. Smooth, no turbulence, no jet lag. Flying on it was exhilarating, terrifying, glamorous, and utterly unique.

We once diverted to the Azores because of engine problems and seemingly the whole island came out to see us. Every passenger bought a T-shirt from the one shop that had opened. It proudly said, “I have been to the Azores.”

I operated one of the final flights delivering a Concorde to the Boeing Museum in Seattle. Crowds lined the motorways. Cameras flashed. They thought it had vanished forever. Crew and passengers quietly took souvenirs. One very well-known gentleman even tried to sneak out a toilet seat cover under his jacket.

Walking through airports in our Concorde uniforms with everyone staring because they knew you were crew felt like being part of history. Fifty years on, I still can’t quite believe it was real.

As told to Katy Ronkin.

____________________

Denise Korsaks is a former British Airways cabin crew member who flew on Concorde for five years.

