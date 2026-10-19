Four killed in fire at Canadian military base named - as Streeting offers ‘deepest condolences’
Canadian military officials revealed on Sunday that the incident stemmed from a fast-moving grass fire.
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Defence Secretary Wes Streeting has sent his “deepest condolences” to those affected by the deadly fire at a Canadian military base which killed four people.
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A further 39 people were taken to hospital, 19 of whom are in a critical condition, after a fire broke out at the Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta on Saturday, the province’s premier Danielle Smith said.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney described the event as one of the worst peacetime tragedies for Canada’s military on domestic soil.
In a post on X late on Sunday, Mr Streeting sent a message of condolence to the victims and their families.
He wrote: “My deepest condolences to all those mourning the Canadian Armed Forces personnel who tragically lost their lives at the base in Wainwright – and with those who have suffered injuries during this terrible incident.
“To our Canadian friends – we stand with you and grieve with you.”
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My deepest condolences to all those mourning the Canadian Armed Forces personnel who tragically lost their lives at the base in Wainwright - and with those who have suffered injuries during this terrible incident.— Wes Streeting (@wesstreeting) October 18, 2026
To our Canadian friends - we stand with you and grieve with you.… https://t.co/sY1DUAiH7Y
Shadow defence secretary David Reed said he was “deeply saddened to hear this devastating news”.
He wrote on X: “My thoughts and prayers are with the four members of the Canadian Armed Forces who have tragically lost their lives, and with their families, friends and fellow service personnel at this incredibly difficult time.”
Canadian military officials revealed on Sunday that the incident stemmed from a fast-moving grass fire.
Major General Wade Rutland said military officials knew about the fire for hours but believed it was sufficiently contained to allow training to continue before winds suddenly shifted, sending flames racing towards the soldiers.
He said a commander at the scene told him soldiers went from seeing no fire to having flames upon them in less than a minute.
In a statement late on Sunday, the Canadian government confirmed that Sergeant Morgan Wong, of the Loyal Edmonton Regiment, and Privates Shaun Farrell, Aidan Goulding and Hayden Lykkemark of the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry were killed.
Some of the base fire victims suffered severe burns and could face weeks or months in intensive care, Alberta Premier Ms Smith said.
Mr Carney addressed the nation on Sunday in a televised address.
He said those affected included reservists and soldiers from the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, one of Canada’s most storied military regiments.
The Wainwright base is one of the country’s busiest military training bases, where soldiers prepare for combat operations and come from across the country to train.
Officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) were called to the base shortly after 4pm on Saturday over reports of a fire in a training area, with the injured taken to hospitals across Alberta, including in Edmonton and Calgary.
Mr Carney said: "The nation is in mourning for those brave members of the armed forces who we have lost [...] Our hearts go with the wounded."
"We stand in solidarity with all those affected by this tragedy. Canadians come together in crisis. That is the best of our country," he said.
The prime minister thanked military and civilian crews who fought the fire throughout the night in "some of the worst conditions imaginable".