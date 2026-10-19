Canadian military officials revealed on Sunday that the incident stemmed from a fast-moving grass fire.

Scenes the day after a serious incident that resulted in a fire at Canadian Forces Base (CFB). Picture: Reuters

By Ella Bennett

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting has sent his “deepest condolences” to those affected by the deadly fire at a Canadian military base which killed four people.

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A further 39 people were taken to hospital, 19 of whom are in a critical condition, after a fire broke out at the Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta on Saturday, the province’s premier Danielle Smith said. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney described the event as one of the worst peacetime tragedies for Canada’s military on domestic soil. In a post on X late on Sunday, Mr Streeting sent a message of condolence to the victims and their families. He wrote: “My deepest condolences to all those mourning the Canadian Armed Forces personnel who tragically lost their lives at the base in Wainwright – and with those who have suffered injuries during this terrible incident. “To our Canadian friends – we stand with you and grieve with you.” Read more: At least four dead and dozens in critical condition after ‘disaster’ fire at Canadian military base - as PM says nation is in 'mourning' Read more: Ukraine defies Trump with major 1,000-drone attack on Russia

My deepest condolences to all those mourning the Canadian Armed Forces personnel who tragically lost their lives at the base in Wainwright - and with those who have suffered injuries during this terrible incident.



To our Canadian friends - we stand with you and grieve with you.… https://t.co/sY1DUAiH7Y — Wes Streeting (@wesstreeting) October 18, 2026

Shadow defence secretary David Reed said he was “deeply saddened to hear this devastating news”. He wrote on X: “My thoughts and prayers are with the four members of the Canadian Armed Forces who have tragically lost their lives, and with their families, friends and fellow service personnel at this incredibly difficult time.”

Flags fly at half mast outside Wainwright Health Centre in Wainwright. Picture: MEGAN ALBU/Getty

Canadian military officials revealed on Sunday that the incident stemmed from a fast-moving grass fire. Major General Wade Rutland said military officials knew about the fire for hours but believed it was sufficiently contained to allow training to continue before winds suddenly shifted, sending flames racing towards the soldiers. He said a commander at the scene told him soldiers went from seeing no fire to having flames upon them in less than a minute. In a statement late on Sunday, the Canadian government confirmed that Sergeant Morgan Wong, of the Loyal Edmonton Regiment, and Privates Shaun Farrell, Aidan Goulding and Hayden Lykkemark of the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry were killed. Some of the base fire victims suffered severe burns and could face weeks or months in intensive care, Alberta Premier Ms Smith said.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks about the incident. Picture: DAVE CHAN/Getty