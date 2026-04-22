Karex produces more than five billion condoms a year and supplies leading global brands like Durex and Trojan, as well as state health systems like the UK's NHS

Want LBC stories before everyone else? Set us as your Preferred Source on Google

Goh Miah Kiat, chief executive of market leader Karex, told reporters the cost of raw materials used in its products had risen sharply since the conflict broke out on February 28. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

The world's biggest condom maker is hiking its prices by at least 30% as production is disrupted by the Iran war, the firm's boss has warned.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Goh Miah Kiat, chief executive of market leader Karex, told reporters the cost of raw materials used in its products had risen sharply since the conflict broke out on February 28. The Malaysia-based firm produces more than five billion condoms a year and supplies leading global brands like Durex and Trojan, as well as state health systems like the UK's NHS. Read more: Donald Trump 'extends Iran war ceasefire' just hours before agreement was set to expire Read more: US Air Force planes 'head to Middle East' despite Trump extending ceasefire with Iran

The Malaysia-based firm produces more than five billion condoms a year. Picture: Alamy

Karex is one of many businesses that have been affected by the disruption of global oil supplies, caused by Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The key shipping route has been cut off by Tehran in response to US and Israeli airstrikes, causing huge disruption to global supply chains. In order to make condoms, Karex relies on materials derived from oil, including ammonia - which is used to preserve latex and silicone-based lubricants. The disruption comes as demand for condoms has risen by about 30% this year, Goh says, with higher freight costs and delays to shipping worsening shortages. "In bad times, the need to use condoms is even more because you're uncertain with your future, whether you'd still have a job next year," he told Bloomberg. "If you have a baby right now, you'll have one more mouth to feed," he added. Karex's issues highlight how the US-Israeli war on Iran is pushing up prices for consumer goods.

Karex is one of many businesses that have been affected by the disruption of global oil supplies caused by Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Getty