The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to more than 7,000.

New government data released on Friday also revealed the disease has spread to a new province.

The Bundibugyo species of Ebola is responsible for the outbreak, which has now become both the largest and deadliest in Congo's history after exceeding the 2018-2020 epidemic.

The outbreak is now second only to the West African outbreak which occurred between 2014 and 2016.

That outbreak resulted in more than 28,600 people being infected, with more than 11,000 people dying across Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Figures released by the government on Friday showed the death toll had risen to 3,398, while the disease had spread to seven provinces. The new figures also revealed that the number of onfirmed cases had climbed to 7,022.

Read more: Congo's Ebola outbreak kills more than 3,000, as 'deadliest' epidemic continues to spread

Read more: Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo becomes deadliest in country's history