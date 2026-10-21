An expert told LBC that the market is growing but warned it could slow through uncertainty through costs on the horizon

John Healey will deliver his budget at the end of the month. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The Chancellor has been warned to avoid placing barriers on green technologies at the Budget which could deter drivers joining the "booming" electric vehicle (EV) market.

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New figures show that 70% of EV drivers are confused about the government's stance on the government's policies ahead of John Healey's speech later this month. Under Labour's plans, electric drivers face paying a new tax costing them 3p per mile, and 1.5p for plug-in hybrid owners from next year. It also emerged this week that police may be granted powers to enter homes to inspect and seize vehicles where there is suspicion drivers are tampering with meters to get around it. But speaking ahead of the Budget, EV expert and journalist Steve Fowler urged the government to leave the market as it is. Read more: 'Let the blades turn!': Wind turbines running 24/7 and at-home batteries key to 'making electricity cheaper', says Octopus Energy CEO Read more: UK services firms raise prices at fastest rate since May amid fuel surge

An electric car plugged in to an on-street EV charging lamppost in London. Picture: Alex Segre/Alamy

The 57-year-old told LBC: "The EV market has been booming of late, driven in no small part by the price of fuel. "They are up around 36% and people like them because they save money. "If you can save money by doing one thing versus the other, you'll do the first thing. I think once everybody knows somebody who's got an EV now, it becomes socially acceptable to buy one. "But the one thing that could slow that is uncertainty through potential costs coming as the government has spoken about the potential for pay-per-mile taxation." The tax, while not confirmed, is expected to ask drivers to estimate their annual mileage and pay the fee when they renew their standard car tax, which will then be verified at their MOT.

But the figures, obtained by road tech safety experts OOONO, also show that 55% of motorists are unclear about what the government's EV policies mean for them, which rises to 73% among existing EV drivers. Steve added: "[The tax] quite simply has the potential to damage the EV market. "We have to remember why we're all buying EVs, which is because of the climate. The government wants us to be carbon neutral by 2050. "But if they're then putting barriers in the way of people buying greener technologies, then that's a little bit odd. "What if you have been abroad and driven thousands of miles on your holidays? Are you going to have to pay for that in the UK as well? There are so many questions. "When there's confusion, people don't buy, so that's the worry. They want us to go EV but on the other hand they're potentially putting things in the way.

John Healey will deliver the Autumn Budget later this month, with the government wanting Government wants more drivers to move away from petrol and diesel. Picture: Will Colebourne/Alamy

"My view is leave things as they are because EV sales are growing, but it is going to be a very tough ask to put more incentives in as the government doesn't have money to burn. "It's a dangerous thing if the government wants us to buy EVs but then puts something in the way to make us think, maybe I shouldn't buy an EV." A further 40% of people surveyed said the upfront cost of an EV was a barrier to them making the transition, while over a third who had made the transition reported having an argument or disagreement with another driver over charging point access. Almost a quarter also admitted to driving faster because they were worried about finding a charger before their battery went dead. "I've never actually had that charging rage but I'm sure it happens, as this survey points out.

The global fuel surge caused by the Middle East conflict could have an impact on the growing EV market. Picture: Maureen McLean/Alamy

"I wouldn't be surprised if it does happen because there's no convention, and when there's no convention, people sometimes are a little bit selfish. "As for driving quicker to get there, I mean, that's counterintuitive. You're just going to use more of your battery." Asked if he believes the budget could prove make or break for the EV market, Steve said: "I's a really difficult one to answer. "We won't know until the inevitable budget leak comes out the day before. "But what we do know is the price of fuel is exorbitant at the moment. What we could say in terms of EVs, if you're charging your EV at home on a low-rate energy tariff with cheap overnight charging, for every 100 miles you'll drive, you'll pay £2 to £3 for 100 miles.

Former Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced a pay-per-mile levy at last year's Budget, which has not yet been enforced. Picture: Alamy