Resistance to testing is also compounding the challenge of confirming the causes of all the deaths

Relatives and friends mourn next to the coffin of a person who died of Ebola in Bunia, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Picture: REUTERS/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere

By Katy Dartford

At least 30 people have died in one camp for displaced civilians in northeastern Congo since the start of May, with some confirmed to have died from Ebola.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Camp officials have described the death rate as unprecedented and a sign that the disease could be spreading fast there. Kigonze camp in Bunia is located at the epicentre of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It was not possible to confirm the causes of all the deaths because patients or their relatives had refused testing, a camp spokesperson and Catholic aid organisation, Caritas, said. However, all had symptoms including headaches, fever and vomiting, which are associated with Ebola, sources said. Read More: Iranian singer sentenced to 74 lashes for performing without hijab, says human rights group Read More: Trump hits back after Italy PM Meloni said he 'completely made up' claim she 'begged' him for picture

Health workers in personal protective equipment (PPE) carry a coffin of an Ebola victim. Picture: REUTERS/Gradel Muyisa Mumbere