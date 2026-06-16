A Red Cross official said on Tuesday that the Ebola epidemic in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo had not yet peaked, and could last for a year.

Over 800 cases of the rare Bundibugyo strain, for which there is no proven treatment or vaccine, have been reported in Congo – 192 of them fatal.

The disease, transmitted through body fluids even after death, is spreading fast across three provinces, government data shows.

"It's very difficult to know exactly to what extent the epidemic is spreading ... but yes, the peak is, I think, not behind us, but in front of us," Bruno Michon, operations manager for the Red Cross said.

"We are afraid that this could last one year, to end this disease.”

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