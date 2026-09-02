The number of deaths in Democratic Republic of Congo's Ebola outbreak has surpassed 3,000, government data shows, as the country's worst-ever epidemic continues to spread across its northeast.

The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, became the largest and deadliest in Congo's history after surpassing the 2018-2020 epidemic.

It is now second only to the 2014-2016 West African outbreak, which infected over 28,600 people and killed more than 11,000 across Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Government figures showed the death toll had risen to 3,007, while confirmed cases reached 6,186.

The outbreak was formally declared in Ituri province on May 15, though some health officials and experts say it may have started as early as January.

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