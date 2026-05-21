A Congolese man accused of shoplifting died after being restrained in the street by security guards.

Yves Sakila, 35, was pronounced dead in hospital after he was held on the ground outside Arnotts on Friday afternoon last week, following an alleged theft of perfume from the store.

In harrowing footage that has emerged online, security guards pin Mr Sakila to the pavement with one appearing to kneel on the back of his head.

After more than three minutes, he was unresponsive and the guards released him.

Irish police said Mr Sakila was detained by security shortly after 5pm in connection with an alleged shoplifting incident before he became unresponsive.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

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