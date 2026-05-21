Congolese man accused of shoplifting dies after being pinned down by security guards in Dublin
A Congolese man accused of shoplifting died after being restrained in the street by security guards.
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Yves Sakila, 35, was pronounced dead in hospital after he was held on the ground outside Arnotts on Friday afternoon last week, following an alleged theft of perfume from the store.
In harrowing footage that has emerged online, security guards pin Mr Sakila to the pavement with one appearing to kneel on the back of his head.
After more than three minutes, he was unresponsive and the guards released him.
Irish police said Mr Sakila was detained by security shortly after 5pm in connection with an alleged shoplifting incident before he became unresponsive.
He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
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Ireland's Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the incident must be 'thoroughly investigated'.
Hundreds of people protested outside Ireland's parliament today over his death.
Protesters shouted "no cover up, no delay" and "justice for Yves, dignity for all".
One protester held aloft a sign that read: "Yves, your life mattered, black lives matter” in a reference to the killing of George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man killed by a police officer who kneeled on his neck for several minutes during an arrest in May 2020.
Floyd's death triggered the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States and sparked protests across the country against police brutality and racism.
Sakila, who police said was in his 30s, moved to Ireland when he was very young, according to Laure Zoya, vice president of the Congolese Community in Ireland group. She said Ireland's small Congolese community no longer felt safe.
Police have recovered footage from CCTV and social media, and were looking to speak with anyone who was close to Arnotts when the incident occurred.
A post-mortem examination has been completed and the results are not being released for operational reasons, police said.