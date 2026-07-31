Since May, the DRC has grappled with the fastest-growing epidemic of the disease in history

Two volunteers wearing personal protective equipment carry the coffin of a 3-year-old child, presumed to have died of Ebola virus, in Bunia on June 11, 2026. Picture: Benediction MURHABAZI / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Congo's Ebola outbreak is the second largest on record globally, government data showed on Friday, as transmission continues to outpace efforts to contain the disease.

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Congo reported 3,532 cases on Friday, surpassing the total 3,481 cases recorded during the 2018-20 outbreak. Total deaths stood at 1,556, the Central African country's communications ministry said on X. Since May, the DRC has grappled with the fastest-growing epidemic of the disease in history. Only West Africa's 2014-16 outbreak was larger, with 28,616 cases and 11,310 deaths recorded across Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, according to the World Health Organization. The ministry added that the outbreak has been contained to 48 zones and is largely concentrated in five provinces: Haut-Uélé, Ituri, Nord-Kivu, Sud-Kivu, and Tshopo. Read more: Spain sends in army after 49,000 migrants storm across border with Morocco in a single day - as 18 die during attempt Read more: Hamas agrees to completely disarm in Gaza as Trump announces historic Middle-East peace deal

Medical workers put on protective suits at an Ebola treatment centre in Bunia, the capital of Ituri Province. Picture: Xinhua/Alamy Live News

"CREC and RECO teams continue proximity actions in the affected provinces to strengthen community adherence to prevention measures," they said. "At entry and control points, travellers are sensitised, screened, and encouraged to adopt protective measures. "Communication also highlights recovery testimonies and the work of frontline teams, while strengthening mechanisms to prevent abuse and protect communities." Neighbouring Uganda's health minister declared the country Ebola-free on Tuesday following the East African nation's latest outbreak of the viral haemorrhagic disease that infected 20 people and killed two of them. Uganda has suffered multiple outbreaks of Ebola since 2000, when it recorded its first epidemic, and officials say over the years the country gained expertise it has used to bring recent infections under control quickly with limited community spread.

Volunteers of the Democratic Republic of Congo Red Cross wearing personal protective equipment carry the body of an Ebola virus disease victim. Picture: Jospin Mwisha / AFP via Getty Images