The vote is likely the last House vote on the Iran war ahead of the midterm elections

None of the resolutions to end the war have made it to the president’s desk, where Trump would almost certainly veto the measure. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

The US House of Representatives has voted in favour of ending the war in Iran for a third time, as the conflict approaches the seven-month mark.

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The latest vote approves a war powers resolution that would halt President Donald Trump's ability to continue military action without congressional approval. Wednesday's roll call saw a few more Republicans voting with all Democrats to bring an end to the conflict, bringing the end result to 220-204. So far, no resolutions have made it as far as the president's desk - where it is highly likely that Mr Trump would deploy his power of veto. The vote is likely the last House vote on the Iran war ahead of the midterm elections. Read more: Judge rejects adding Trump name to Kennedy Center as board weighs venue's future Read more: US confirms for first time it has ‘space control weapons’

President Donald Trump initially said the war would only last a few weeks. Picture: Alamy

The conflict, which began in February 28th, has dragged on for months as the two sides continue to exchange strikes in the region. With less than 50 days to go before the midterm elections, lawmakers will soon head home in order to campaign full time - with voters dealing with high prices at the pump as the conflicts disrupts oil flow from the Strait of Hormuz.

Fuel prices are rising once again as war US-Iran continues, just weeks out from the US midterms. Picture: Alamy