US Congress votes to end Iran war for the third time
The vote is likely the last House vote on the Iran war ahead of the midterm elections
The US House of Representatives has voted in favour of ending the war in Iran for a third time, as the conflict approaches the seven-month mark.
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The latest vote approves a war powers resolution that would halt President Donald Trump's ability to continue military action without congressional approval.
Wednesday's roll call saw a few more Republicans voting with all Democrats to bring an end to the conflict, bringing the end result to 220-204.
So far, no resolutions have made it as far as the president's desk - where it is highly likely that Mr Trump would deploy his power of veto.
The vote is likely the last House vote on the Iran war ahead of the midterm elections.
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The conflict, which began in February 28th, has dragged on for months as the two sides continue to exchange strikes in the region.
With less than 50 days to go before the midterm elections, lawmakers will soon head home in order to campaign full time - with voters dealing with high prices at the pump as the conflicts disrupts oil flow from the Strait of Hormuz.
Representative Seth Moulton, a Democrat from Massachusetts, reminded the House that Trump had originally said that the Iran war would only last a few weeks.
Mr Moulton, who served as a Marine during the Iraq War, added that it was time for Congress to “actually ask tough questions, as the Constitution directs us to do, rather than be subservient to another warmongering administration.”
Republican Representative Brian Mast of Florida, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, questioned which military resources Democrats would want to remove, adding that Iran is still a threat to the United States.
"They are a continuous ongoing threat to the United States. Enough is enough.”