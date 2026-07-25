Reports suggest Barron Trump - who has not been accused of any wrongdoing - was a fan of Tate's, with the pair understood to have spoken over Zoom in 2024

House Democrat wants Barron Trump to testify about ‘political interference’ in Andrew and Tristan Tate extradition. Picture: Getty

By Poppy Jacobs

Democratic Representative Yassamin Ansari is calling for Donald Trump’s son to testify to the House Oversight Committee regarding the handling of Andrew and Tristan Tate's legal affairs after their arrest last week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The brothers were arrested by US officers in Miami on July 18 after British authorities brought dozens of new charges against them, and announced they would seek extradition. The additional charges brought the total number of charges against the brothers to 59, British police said. Now, Rep. Yassamin Ansari of Arizona is urging the House Oversight Committee Chairman to investigate what she described as "potential political interference and improper conduct by the federal government" related to the brothers' arrest and extradition proceedings. In her letter to Chairman James Comer, she urged the committee to “investigate whether back-channel communications" between the Tate brothers, presidential advisors, and members of the First Family, could have "influenced official actions or administration policy”. Read more: Trump jokes he will run as president for 'fourth term' in rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner Read more: Texts reveal 14-year-old allegedly murdered by singer D4vd had abortion before death

Social media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested in Miami as U.S. Marshals began extradition proceedings to the United Kingdom over new rape and human trafficking charges. Picture: Alamy

She also requested records from the Department of Justice and the State Department, including “all communications, cables, internal memoranda, notes and logs of contact” between US, British and Romanian authorities, as well as those between the White House and federal agencies regarding the Tates. Ms Ansari's request marks the latest congressional scrutiny surrounding the Tate brothers, whose return to the United States earlier this year prompted questions over the involvement of political influence. The pair had previously faced criminal investigations in multiple other countries. The “manosphere” figures were already a politically divisive topic over connections to figures aligned with President Trump, but neither the White House nor the Justice Department has publicly acknowledged any improper involvement in their legal cases.

Rep. Yassamin Ansari has urged House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer to investigate what she described as "potential political interference and improper conduct by the federal government" related to the Tate brothers' arrest and extradition. Picture: Alamy

Reports suggest Barron Trump was a fan of Tate's, with the New York Times claiming they spoke over Zoom in 2024, but there is no public evidence that Barron played any role in decisions involving the brothers, and he has not been accused of any wrongdoing. Another of President Trump's sons, Donald Trump Jr., also reportedly met Tate at Trump Tower in 2017. Former attorney to the president Alina Habba - who briefly served as the top federal prosecutor in New Jersey - has also described herself as a “big fan”, and the brothers were seen at a Washington, D.C. party two days before their arrests as the guests of Paolo Zampolli, who serves in the current administration as a special envoy for global partnerships.

Barron Trump stands between Ivanka Trump (L) and First Lady Melania Trump (R) at the State of the Union address back in February. Picture: Getty