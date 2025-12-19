Mark Acklom mislead Carolyn Woods into thinking the pair would marry despite him already having a wife

Mark Acklom hasa been ordered to pay the victim £125,000. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

A conman who posed as a MI6 agent and wealthy banker has been ordered to pay back £125,000 to a woman he promised to marry in a romance scam.

Mark Acklom, 52, fleeced divorcee Carolyn Woods out of all her money which left her suicidal after he fled abroad. He was later tracked down to Spain and Switzerland and he was extradited in 2019, before being sent back to Spain to complete a sentence he'd fled from there. The same year, Acklom was then sentenced to five years and eight months after admitting five counts of fraud against Ms Woods. Read more: Sunak: I would do the same again on Covid business loans despite fraud risk Read more: 'The most beautiful little soul': Family of Aria Thorpe, 9, pay tribute as murder suspect, 15, appears in court

Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Getty

In the five years that followed prosecutors attempted to recover the money stolen and the case was finally brought back to court on Friday. Acklom, who now lives in Spain with his wife and two children was ordered to pay £125,000 or face two years in prison if he does not comply. It was agreed by the lawyers involved that he had benefited for £710,000, but that his traceable assets were only £125,000. During his fraudulent mission, Acklom claimed he was involved in secret MI6 missions and said he was friends with celebrities, and claimed to have once spoken with Hilary Clinton.