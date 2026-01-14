Gallagher, 25, becomes the club's first signing of the January window

Conor Gallagher has left Atletico Madrid for Spurs on a long-term contract. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

England midfielder Conor Gallagher has completed his £34.7 million move to Tottenham Hotspur from Atletico Madrid.

The 25-year-old joins the club on a contract until summer 2031, in a deal understood to be worth 40 million euros. Aston Villa had initially led the race for Gallagher, who is keen for more playing time ahead of this summer's World Cup, but Tottenham were able to convince the former Chelsea academy graduate to return to London. Announcing the signing on X, the club said the signing is subject to international clearance.

The player told the club's official website: "I'm so happy and excited to be here, taking the next step in my career at an amazing club. "I wanted to be a Spurs player and thankfully the Club felt the same. It was very easy, it happened very quickly and I'm ready to get on the pitch. "I know how great the fans are, I’m really happy to be a part of it here and want to create special moments and memories together."

Gallagher was last selected for England in June. Picture: Getty