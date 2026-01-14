Conor Gallagher completes Tottenham move in deal worth almost £35m
Gallagher, 25, becomes the club's first signing of the January window
England midfielder Conor Gallagher has completed his £34.7 million move to Tottenham Hotspur from Atletico Madrid.
Listen to this article
The 25-year-old joins the club on a contract until summer 2031, in a deal understood to be worth 40 million euros.
Aston Villa had initially led the race for Gallagher, who is keen for more playing time ahead of this summer’s World Cup, but Tottenham were able to convince the former Chelsea academy graduate to return to London.
Announcing the signing on X, the club said the signing is subject to international clearance.
Read more: Grand National field to be named a day earlier under major rule change
Read more: Amateur Jordan Smith shocks Jannik Sinner as he wins million-dollar 1 Point Slam
We are delighted to announce the signing of Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid, subject to international clearance ✍️— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 14, 2026
🔗 https://t.co/jmiovICICt pic.twitter.com/NScayD72LZ
The player told the club's official website: "I'm so happy and excited to be here, taking the next step in my career at an amazing club.
"I wanted to be a Spurs player and thankfully the Club felt the same. It was very easy, it happened very quickly and I'm ready to get on the pitch.
"I know how great the fans are, I’m really happy to be a part of it here and want to create special moments and memories together."
Head Coach, Thomas Frank, said: "Conor is a top midfielder, who we have worked tirelessly to add to our squad. He is still young, so has plenty of room for improvement, but also has huge experience across the Premier League, La Liga and with the England national team.
"Conor has captained teams so will bring leadership, maturity, character and personality to our dressing room, while his running power, pressing ability and eye for goal will strengthen us in a key area of the pitch.
"I’m excited about working with him every day and I know the fans will love what he will bring to the team."
Gallagher, who scored 10 goals in 95 appearances for Chelsea, has been on Spurs' radar for a long time, but they missed out when he joined Atletico in 2024.
While he played 77 times during his 18 months in Spain, he never fully nailed down a starting berth under Diego Simeone.
The 25-year-old will hope a return to the Premier League can help him catch the eye of England boss Thomas Tuchel, who last selected the all-action midfielder in June.