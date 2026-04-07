Conor Maynard has shared photos of his wedding to Kitty Bertrand, with the singer declaring on Instagram: "WE’RE MARRIED!!!"

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Bride Kitty looked radiant in a strapless white gown with delicate lace detailing, complemented by a tiara and veil. She beamed beside her new husband, who stood out in a mustard yellow suit.

The 33-year-old tied the knot with his partner following a six-month engagement and uploaded a photo of the happy couple to his social media pages.

The newlyweds didn’t waste a moment after the ceremony, heading straight to Iceland for their honeymoon.

Conor showed off the huge apartment in Reykjavík, Iceland, that they had booked for their romantic getaway, which offered incredible mountainous and snowy views.

Many fans and famous friends shared their congratulations in the comments section of the post. Traitors star Harry Clark wrote: "What a night," while another friend penned: "Woohooo! Congratulations! Sending you all the love and happiness in the world."

The news of their wedding was first revealed by Conor’s brother, Jack, who also shared pictures on Instagram from the day. He posted a picture of himself and Conor drinking champagne with Harry and Conor’s sister Anna, captioned: "The Big Day."

For the big day, Conor wore a mustard yellow suit paired with brown shoes and a white shirt, but no tie.

Harry and Anna were in a relationship when he appeared on The Traitors series two, which aired in January 2024. Because of their relationship, Conor attended the BBC show's wrap party, where he met Charlotte Chilton.

Charlotte has since claimed Conor is the father of her baby, Penelope, which Conor has consistently denied. Charlotte still insists he is the father, even though Conor has taken two DNA tests that confirmed he is not.