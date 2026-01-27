A former Labour MP has been charged with sexual assault.

On Tuesday, Conor McGinn, was charged with one count of sexual assault, following a police investigation into an alleged incident in July 2022.

The 41-year-old will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on February 27.

McGinn, the former MP for St Helens North, in Merseyside, was suspended from the Labour Party in 2022 after a complaint was made against him.

He then sat as an independent until 2024 before standing down at the latest election, having previously served as a shadow minister.

The CPS said the allegation of sexual assault was made by a woman in 2022, and prosecutors had determined there was sufficient evidence to bring a charge.