Former Labour MP charged with sexual assault
A former Labour MP has been charged with sexual assault.
On Tuesday, Conor McGinn, was charged with one count of sexual assault, following a police investigation into an alleged incident in July 2022.
The 41-year-old will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on February 27.
McGinn, the former MP for St Helens North, in Merseyside, was suspended from the Labour Party in 2022 after a complaint was made against him.
He then sat as an independent until 2024 before standing down at the latest election, having previously served as a shadow minister.
The CPS said the allegation of sexual assault was made by a woman in 2022, and prosecutors had determined there was sufficient evidence to bring a charge.
A Labour Party spokesperson said: "This is a very serious charge. We cannot comment further while court proceedings are ongoing."
Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Jessica Walker said: ‘The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to charge Conor McGinn with one count of sexual assault following a police investigation into an alleged sexual assault in July 2022.
‘Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this charge to court and that it is in the public interest to do so.
'We have worked closely with the Metropolitan Police as they have carried out their investigation into the allegation.
‘The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial.
‘It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.’