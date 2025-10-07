Conor McGregor has accepted an 18-month ban for a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy.

The Irish fighter missed three attempted biological sample collections within a 12-month period in 2024, according to Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD).

His suspension began on September 20 2024 and will conclude on March 20 2026.

The CSAD noted McGregor was recovering from an injury and not preparing for an upcoming fight at the time of the three missed tests.

Taking his cooperation and circumstances into account, the CSAD said it reduced the standard 24-month sanction by six months.

McGregor recently claimed he had signed to fight on next year’s UFC White House card, scheduled for June 14 – the 80th birthday of US president Donald Trump.

On Saturday, UFC president Dana White denied those claims.

McGregor has not fought since July 2021 when he suffered a badly broken leg in his rubber fight against Dustin Poirier.