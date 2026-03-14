Conor McGregor blasted online after 'cringe' social media post over Iran war
Users flooded the tweet with comments calling him a "sell out" and "an embarrassment to Ireland"
Conor McGregor has been called "an embarrassment to Ireland" after he uploaded a bizarre social media post claiming anyone who "attacks the UAE" is his "mortal enemy."
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The ex-UFC fighter, known for spending a lot of time with his family in Dubai, took to social media on Saturday to post a message about the attacks on the UAE.
"Anyone who attacks the UAE, and for not one reason at all, is a mortal enemy to the McGregors," he said, writing on X.
It was posted alongside a photograph of a topless McGregor on horseback, which appears to be taken in the desert outside Dubai.
The post comes more than two weeks since war broke out in the region, when the US and Israel undertook military strikes on Iran on February 28.
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However, the image has already been uploaded to social media in the past.
Iran has since responded by attacking Gulf countries viewed as working with the Americans and Israelis, including Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
As part of Iran's response, drone attacks in recent weeks have caused damage to Dubai’s airport, hotels, and residential towers.
The post received near-instantaneous mockery from fellow X users, with one Irishman calling him "total cringe" and "an embarrassment to Ireland, Irish people and Irish history."
Another titled him a "sell out", with one user asking: "What happened to fixing your own country?"
Despite the backlash online, some responses to the post have been positive - with one Dubai native thanking Conor for his "solidarity", writing: "The UAE will always welcome you and millions from around the world with open arms."