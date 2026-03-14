Conor McGregor has been called "an embarrassment to Ireland" after he uploaded a bizarre social media post claiming anyone who "attacks the UAE" is his "mortal enemy."

The ex-UFC fighter, known for spending a lot of time with his family in Dubai, took to social media on Saturday to post a message about the attacks on the UAE.

"Anyone who attacks the UAE, and for not one reason at all, is a mortal enemy to the McGregors," he said, writing on X.

It was posted alongside a photograph of a topless McGregor on horseback, which appears to be taken in the desert outside Dubai.

The post comes more than two weeks since war broke out in the region, when the US and Israel undertook military strikes on Iran on February 28.

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