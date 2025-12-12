Speaking previously, the athlete said: He said: "My lady is my long-time lady. We are set to get married soon, we are just trying to find a location. I am ready to go; we are just trying to get a location.

The Vatican ceremony was understood to be favoured by Dee, while Conor wanted a Dublin celebration for their nuptials.

"Is it at home? I'd like for it to be at home. We are deciding on a location. Hopefully, we get the marriage done, and that is what I'm looking forward to. These are the decisions we have.

"I go between do we want an extreme and extravagant. It will be extravagant and I will spare no cost for sure for my lady and my family but is it invite everyone or is it private, these are the things we are trying to figure out.

"We are private people but we wouldn't like to do it and think we should have done it a bit bigger. So we are in decision mode at moment, but let's see, things are good. But that's my lady all the way, the highs or lows before all of this."

The wedding was confirmed on Friday when Forged Irish Stout, the Guinness rival founded by McGregor, congratulated the couple on their wedding.

The brewing wrote on Instagram: “McGregor Day 12.12.”

A source close to the family previously said: “Conor and Dee want to get married before Christmas and are planning a wedding at the Vatican in Rome“.

“They are both staunch Catholics and it is their dream to wed there,” they said.